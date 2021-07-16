Expand / Collapse search
Harvey Weinstein investigation movie 'She Said,' starring Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan, to premiere in 2022

The movie, from Universal Pictures, will be released on Nov. 18, 2022

By Rebecca Rubin | Variety
"She Said," a dramatic retelling of the sexual harassment investigation that took down Harvey Weinstein and sparked the #MeToo movement, is coming to theaters next year.

The movie, from Universal Pictures, will be released on Nov. 18, 2022.

"She Said" will star Carey Mulligan and Zoe Kazan as New York Times reporters Megan Twohey and Jodi Kantor, who together broke the story that shattered decades of silence around the subject of sexual assault in Hollywood and sparked a cultural reckoning. The movie will focus on their efforts to uncover and expose decades of allegations against the powerful film producer, who was eventually sentenced to 23 years in prison on charges of sexual assault and third-degree rape.

In this Feb. 21, 2020 file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at a Manhattan court as jury deliberations continue in his rape trial, in New York. More than a year after Weinstein's rape conviction, his lawyers are demanding a new trial, arguing in court papers that the landmark #MeToo prosecution that put him behind bars was buoyed by improper rulings from a judge who was "cavalier" in protecting the disgraced movie mogul's right to a fair trial. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

Kantor and Twohey won Pulitzer Prizes for their work on the story, which was published in October 2017 and detailed accounts of numerous women who claimed Weinstein abused or harassed them in incidents that dated back to the 1990s. In the wake of Weinstein’s downfall, several high-profile Hollywood figures such as Les Moonves, Kevin Spacey, Matt Lauer and Brett Ratner were accused of sexual misconduct.

Maria Schrader, whose credits include the Netflix limited series "Unorthodox," is directing the movie. Rebecca Lenkiewicz ("Ida," "Colette") is adapting the screenplay, which is based on Twohey and Kantor’s best-selling book, "She Said: Breaking the Sexual Harassment Story That Helped Ignite a Movement." Production is set to begin this summer.

Producers on "She Said" include Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner for Plan B Entertainment. Annapurna founder Megan Ellison is executive producing the film with Sue Naegle.

