'Harry Potter' star Daniel Radcliffe is expecting first child with longtime girlfriend Erin Darke

Daniel Radcliffe and his longtime girlfriend Erin Darke are expecting their first child together, a representative for the "Harry Potter" star confirmed to Fox News Digital.

The 33-year-old actor and the 38-year-old actress began dating in 2012 after meeting on the set of the 2013 biographical drama "Kill Your Darlings," in which Radcliffe played poet Allen Ginsberg.

"We met on the set of 'Kill Your Darlings,' and just got on immediately," the U.K. native told Parade magazine in 2014.

He continued, "It was one of those instant things where you're like, 'Oh, I really like this person.' You just have a connection with somebody, and then suddenly, it's incredibly easy to talk to them. It was one of those sort of situations."

Radcliffe and the Michigan native worked together again when she appeared on his PBS comedy series "Miracle Workers" during the show's third season in 2021.

"We definitely like [working together], but it's not something we want to do all the time," he told People Magazine in March 2022. "We obviously met on film and so getting to do stuff on ‘Miracle Workers’ with her last year was incredibly special and felt lovely. Hopefully we'll get to do more in the future, but we also both write, so maybe we'd write something together at some point, and that would be cool."

The Broadway performer added, "I've got a really nice life. I've been with my girlfriend for a decade pretty much. We're really happy."

The couple mostly keep a low profile, but they did step out together for the premiere of Radcliffe's movie "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" at the Toronto International Film Festival in September 2022.

Last October, Radcliffe told Entertainment Weekly that he was concerned about how Darke's parents would react to his portrayal of Weird Al since they are big fans of the comedian.

"Actually, after [director] Eric [Appel] and Al [Yankovic], the people I'm most concerned about their reaction is probably my in-laws," Radcliffe explained.

"Erin's dad and brother, because they're massive fans as well. Erin's seen the movie, but I'll be interested in what Ian thinks. I really hope he likes it."

Last year, Radcliffe and his "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" co-star Evan Rachel Wood shared their thoughts on growing up as child stars in an interview with Newsweek.

Radcliffe, who began acting at the age of 10 and landed his star-making "Harry Potter" role at age 12, said that he "wouldn't want fame for my kid."

"I want my kids, if and when they exist...I would love them to be around film sets," he told the outlet. "A dream would be for them to come onto a film set and be like 'God, you know, I'd love to be in the art department. I'd love to be something in the crew.' Some part of this, but not from that."