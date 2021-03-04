Meghan Markle, Prince Harry will not participate in Palace's probe into bullying accusations: report

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will reportedly not be participating in Buckingham Palace’s probe into alleged bullying of aids by the Duchess of Sussex while she was a working royal.

On Tuesday, The Times in the U.K. alleged that Markle faced a bullying complaint made by one of her close advisers. However, the 39-year-old’s team has strongly refuted the claims. Regardless, the Palace released a statement announcing that it would be conducting an investigation into the allegations.

However, according to a report from the "Today" show on Thursday, The Duke and Duchess will not be asked to participate in the probe about Markle’s alleged conduct with the royal staff.

Neither representatives for Buckingham Palace nor The Duke and Duchess of Sussex immediately respond to Fox News’ request for comment.

"We are clearly very concerned about allegations in The Times following claims made by former staff of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex," the initial statement from the Palace read, as confirmed by Fox News on Wednesday.

"Accordingly our HR team will look into the circumstances outlined in the article," the statement continued. "Members of staff involved at the time, including those who have left the Household, will be invited to participate to see if lessons can be learned."

"The Royal Household has had a Dignity at Work policy in place for a number of years and does not and will not tolerate bullying or harassment in the workplace," the statement concluded.

Fox News obtained a statement from The Duchess of Sussex denying the allegations made in The Times U.K.’s report.

"The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma," a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said in a statement.

"She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good," the statement added.

The allegation came days before Markle’s televised sit-down with Oprah Winfrey alongside her husband Prince Harry is scheduled to air on Sunday.

In a newly released clip from the wide-ranging interview, Markle calls out the royal family for allegedly "perpetuating falsehoods" about her and Harry.

"I don't know how they could expect that after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us," Markle says in the promo clip.

She adds: "If that comes with risk of losing things ... there's a lot that's been lost already."

Fox News' Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.