Harrison Ford 'so happy' for 'Indiana Jones' co-star Ke Huy Quan after Oscar nomination: 'Great guy'

Harrison Ford heaped praise on his "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom" co-star Ke Huy Quan after the "Everything Everywhere All At Once" actor was nominated for his first Academy Award.

The 80-year-old "1923" star shared his excitement over the 51-year-old's nod for best supporting actor during an interview with Entertainment Tonight Friday.

"I'm so happy for him. He's a great guy," Ford told the outlet at the premiere of his new Apple TV series "Shrinking."

"He's a wonderful actor. He was when he was a little kid, and he still is. I'm glad. I'm very happy for him."

Ford and Quan starred together alongside Kate Capshaw in the Steven Spielberg-directed 1984 action-adventure movie, which was the second installment in the "Indian Jones" franchise.

Ford, who was 41 at the time, portrayed the titular archeologist and Quan, who was 12, played his sidekick Short Round.

The Chicago native also weighed in on a potential reunion for the two actors in a future installment of the mega-hit franchise.

"That'd be great," Ford told the outlet.

In "Everything Everywhere All at Once," Quan plays three versions of one character named Waymond Wang, a loving husband who travels through multiple universes in an attempt to help his wife (Michelle Yeoh) save the world.

The Vietnam native has already been recognized for his performance, winning numerous accolades, including the Golden Globe award for best supporting actor in a motion picture and the Critic's Choice Award for best supporting actor.

After his Oscar nomination was announced Tuesday, Quan expressed excitement in a post he shared on Instagram.

"Shouting out a HUGE thank you to @theacademy for this unbelievable honor," he wrote.

"I am screaming so loud, I’m sure I’ll lose my voice by the end of day. Thank you to EVERYONE who’s reached out with congratulations and to ALL OF YOU who have been following me along on this incredible journey.

"I am so grateful to you all. This is for sure one of the happiest days of my life. CONGRATULATIONS to the entire #EEAAO family for our 11 nominations. And lastly, CONGRATULATIONS to our matriarch @michelleyeoh_official for her historic nomination. Cheers," he concluded, adding emoji of a party hat, champagne bottle and red rose.

In an April interview with People magazine, Quan recalled how his life changed after making his acting debut in "Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom."

Quan auditioned for the movie a few years after he and his family emigrated from Vietnam to Los Angeles. A casting director had overheard the 12-year-old practicing lines with his sibling and asked if he wanted to try out for the role of Short Round.

"Never in my wildest imagination did I think I would end up being an actor," he told the outlet.

"But I fell in love with it. That movie changed my life and my entire family’s life."

Quan admitted he was initially intimidated working alongside Ford and Spielberg. However, the two stars put the child actor completely at ease.

"They were so kind and humble and down to earth," said Quan. "Just loving people, human beings, that treated each other with nothing but kindness. I have such fond memories of working on it. We spent three weeks in Sri Lanka. We’d hang out by the pool. Harrison taught me how to swim."

After his major screen debut, Quan starred in another classic, 1985’s "The Goonies." At first, Quan believed "I was going to have this amazing career." But Quan only landed a few minor TV and film roles after that. He found himself being offered stereotypical parts geared toward Asians.

In the early 2000s, Quan said, he made the "very difficult decision" to walk away from acting. Instead, he immersed himself in his studies and graduated from film school at USC. He then focused on working behind the scenes as an assistant director and stunt coordinator.

But 20 years later, Quan saw 2018’s "Crazy Rich Asians" and was inspired to revisit his first love.

"I was happy working behind the camera, but I had serious FOMO (fear of missing out)," Quan told the outlet. "I wanted to be up there with my fellow Asian actors."

In addition to mounting a successful acting comeback, Quan also had the chance to reunite with Ford last year. The "Loki" star shared photos of himself with Ford at Disney's D23 Expo in September.

Quan later opened up about the experience in an interview with The New York Times.

"We were at the D23 event, and I was told Harrison was gonna be there," he said. "We’re in this green room with so many actors, producers and directors, and the person who was assigned to assist me said, ‘Harrison Ford is right outside the green room. Would you want to go say hi?’

"I’m thinking, ‘Of course! I haven’t seen him in 38 years,'" Quan added. "So I walk out and I see him about 15 feet away talking to Phoebe Waller-Bridge. They’re there to promote ‘Indy 5.’ And as I walk close, my heart is pounding. I’m thinking, ‘Is he gonna recognize me? The last time he saw me, I was a little kid.'

"As I get closer, he turns and points his finger at me, and he has that classic, famous, grumpy Harrison Ford look.

"I go, ‘Oh my gosh, he probably thinks I’m a fan, and he’s gonna tell me to not come near him.’ But he looks and points at me and says, ‘Are you Short Round?’ Immediately, I was transported back to 1984 when I was a little kid, and I said, ‘Yes, Indy.’ And he said, ‘Come here,’ and gave me a big hug."

The 95th Oscars will air March 12 on ABC at 5 p.m. ET.

Fox News Digital's Stephanie Nolasco contributed to this report.