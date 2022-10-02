HARDY, Morgan Wallen's songwriter, injured in tour bus crash

HARDY, Morgan Wallen and Blake Shelton's songwriter, was released from the hospital with "significant injuries" Sunday morning after his tour bus was involved in "an accident" outside of Nashville.

Tennessee Highway Patrol officials confirmed to Fox News Digital that an overturned tour bus crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Interstate 40 West. No further details were provided as the investigation is ongoing.

"Following last night’s show, our tour bus was in an accident on our way home from Bristol," the country musician wrote on his social media platforms. "There were just four of us, including myself, on the bus, however we were all treated for significant injuries.

"Our friend, and bus driver needs your prayers as he is still in the hospital. His family is with him while he is being treated and we’re all pulling and praying for him."

He added: "I’ve been released from the hospital, but ordered by doctors to recover for the next few weeks which may cost us at a couple of shows."

Earlier in the evening, HARDY, whose full name is Michael Wilson Hardy, performed at the Country Thunder Bristol with Wallen, Jason Aldean, Lauren Alaina, and Tracy Lawrence.

"My team and I will keep the fans updated on that as I rest in the coming days," he wrote. "Please keep our road family in your prayers and I promise to keep you updated in the days to follow.

"God bless our medics and local and state officials for their quick response and incredible service."

HARDY found fame with the 2018 hit he wrote, "Up Down," which featured Morgan Wallen and Florida Georgia Line.

From there, he was signed to Big Loud Records, and has since released multiple albums and mix tapes, and worked with a number of big-name country artists.

He wrote Chris Lane's "I Don't Know About You," Blake Shelton's "God's Country" and "Hell Right," and was supposed to go on tour with Thomas Rhett in 2020, but was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

HARDY's next scheduled show is for Oct. 8 at the Globe Life Field on Wallen's Dangerous Tour, but it's unclear if he will be able to perform.