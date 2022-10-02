'SNL' Weekend Update reacts to Sweeney MAGA-inspired hats controversy, talks conservative family members

"Saturday Night Live's" Weekend Update segment touched on the controversy around "Euphoria" actress Sydney Sweeney's birthday party for her mother during the show's 48th season premiere.

In August, Sweeney shared pictures on social media of a 60th birthday party she threw for her mother, where guests donned MAGA-inspired "Make 60 Great Again" hats. One family member was seen wearing what some considered to be a "Blue Lives Matter" shirt.

Weekend Update, which features anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che interviewing fellow cast members, brought out newcomer Michael Longfellow to react.

‘SNL’ HOST MILES TELLER, JON HAMM MOCK SHOW IN CHEEKY COLD OPEN

Jost asked Longfellow his thoughts on Sweeney facing backlash because of her parents' beliefs, to which he answered, "Well, my family's from Arizona, so if you can get in trouble for what your parents think … it's been a good run."

'EUPHORIA'S' SYDNEY SWEENEY FACES HEAT FOR MOM'S PARTY FEATURING MAGA-LIKE HATS, 'BLUE LIVES MATTER' SHIRT

Jost probed further, asking whether Longfellow's family is conservative, to which Longfellow said, "Well, my dad's anti-COVID vaccine."

Longfellow discussed how he broached a conversation with his father, who he said supports former President Donald Trump.

"You got to stand up to your parents," he said. "When I found out my dad was voting for Trump, I sat him down, and I told him, ‘Hey, you keep going down this path, I might have to pay for my own car insurance next year.’"

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Longfellow's punch line: "Then he told me how much it was, and I said ‘Well, I didn’t know that when I said that … so I'm sorry."

The 28-year-old told Jost that he staunchly identifies as liberal, unless he says, "I get boarding group A at the airport … Usually, I'm like, ‘Anarchy, chaos, burn the system to the ground.’ But if I'm in boarding group A, then I'm like ‘Order must prevail. We are a society after all, don’t touch me, get off me!'"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The premiere's cold open featured host Miles Teller poking fun at the sketch comedy show.