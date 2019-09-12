‘Happy Days’ alum Anson Williams files for divorce from wife of three decades

Happy days may be in short supply for Anson Williams.

The actor, who famously played Potsie Weber on the classic sitcom “Happy Days," has moved to end his marriage, Fox News confirmed on Thursday.

Williams, 69, filed official court papers in California Superior Court on Wednesday to divorce his wife, Jackie Williams, after 30 years of marriage. The actor and director cited irreconcilable differences, his rep told Fox News on Thursday.

"Despite best efforts to work things out or make allowances, and as difficult as it is, sometimes you just have to do what’s best for everyone,” Williams said.

The couple wed back in 1988 and share five children. Williams raved about his daughters to Fox News in June 2017, five months after he underwent surgery for colon cancer.

“Hannah is 27, has a wonderful husband and two kids, and she works for Buzzfeed,” he boasted at the time. “… I have four daughters at home from 19 years old to 10. Three are black belts.”

The divorce will mark the second for Williams, who was previously married to fellow actress Lorrie Mahaffey in 1978. He and Mahaffey called it quits in 1986.

Williams scored a Golden Globe nomination as the credulous crooner Potsie, close friend of Ron Howard's Richie Cunningham. He would go on to become a wildly successful director in Hollywood, working on shows like "Beverly Hills, 90210,” “Melrose Place,” “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” “The Secret Life of the American Teenager” and a host of others as an actor and director, according to IMDb.

