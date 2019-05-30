Halsey says she broke toe trying to ‘save’ butterfly, then realized insect was already dead

Halsey’s good deed didn’t go unpunished.

The 24-year-old pop star on Wednesday tweeted that she broke her toe while trying to “save” a butterfly, only to realize the insect was already dead.

“I was trying to save a hurt butterfly in the jungle. I broke my toe. turns out the butterfly was already dead,” Halsey posted along with photos of her bent and bruised toe and the dead butterfly.

The New Jersey-born singer didn't seem too concerned over the injury, joking about her “alien feet.”

“I sacrificed having nice feet when I committed to a life of dancing on stages and saving dead butterflies. this hurts,” she wrote.

Halsey was still set to perform her upcoming shows this week, including performances with Taylor Swift and the Jonas Brothers.

The botched rescue came on the same day the “Without Me” singer posted a video in partnership with the ACLU to draw attention to women’s reproductive rights and access to abortions. Several states, including Alabama and Georgia, have recently signed legislation banning or limiting abortions.

“Abortion is a constitutional right, abortion is health care and abortion is my decision,” Halsey says in the video, before concluding “this is the moment for us to speak up, to come together and to fight."