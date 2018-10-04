5 spooky Halloween movies you can stream right now

Halloween is not until Oct. 31, but movie fans can get into the holiday spirit early with these spooky flicks.

Whether you're a fan of horror movies or looking for something the whole family can enjoy, an array of options are available online.

"Hocus Pocus"

Fans of the 1993 film are in luck: the Disney movie, starring Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy as a trio of witches known as the Sanderson sisters is available online on multiple platforms.

You can rent or buy the movie on Amazon Prime, Google Play and through iTunes. It’s also available through Vudu and YouTube.

"The Nightmare Before Christmas"

Hulu subscribers can curl up to watch this 1993 movie featuring the character Jack Skellington and his love interest, the rag doll Sally, through the streaming platform.

Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu and YouTube also offer instant renting and purchase options.

2018 HALLOWEEN COSTUMES SPARKING CONTROVERSY, FROM SEXY 'MAIDENS' TO BLOODY TROPHY HUNTERS

"Halloween"

Horror lovers can revisit this 1978 slasher, which introduced viewers to killer Michael Myers and scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis, without having to buy a physical copy of the movie.

The John Carpenter-helmed flick is available to rent and buy through Amazon Prime and iTunes.

That’s not the only option: the movie is also available via the horror subscription service Shudder. A 7-day trial is free.

"The Sixth Sense"

Netflix subscribers are in luck: the 1999 movie featuring Bruce Willis and Haley Joel Osment is currently available through the streaming service.

Amazon Prime, Google Play and iTunes all let you rent or buy the movie, too. It’s also available on Vudu and YouTube.

PETITION TO PULL YANDY'S 'SEXY NATIVE AMERICAN' COSTUMES GAIN STEAM

"The Shining"

Jack Nicholson and Shelley Duvall star in this 1980 big-screen adaptation of Stanley Kubrick’s novel of the same name. If you have Netflix, it’s already available on the site.

Amazon Prime, iTunes and Vudu all let you rent or buy the movie online, too.