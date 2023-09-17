Expand / Collapse search
ENTERTAINMENT

Halle Berry condemns Drake for using her image to promote his new song: ‘People you admire disappoint you'

Drake collaborated with SZA for his new song 'Slime You Out'

By Caroline Thayer Fox News
Published
Catwoman's claws are coming out.

Halle Berry shared her disappointment with Drake on social media after the rapper used an image of her to promote his new single "Slime You Out" without her permission.

The photo, taken at the 2012 Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, shows Berry covered in green slime, much to her chagrin. Celebrities are notoriously drenched in the neon goop throughout the course of the show.

Halle Berry covered in slime putting up both her hands in shock at the Kids' Choice Awards

Getting slimed with neon green goop is tradition at the Kids' Choice Awards. This photo of Halle Berry covered in slime from the 2012 show was used to promote Drake's new song with SZA, "Slime You Out." (Christopher Polk/KCA2012/Getty Images for KCA)

Both Drake and SZA teased the song on their social media earlier this week by sharing the photo of Berry on Instagram.

On Saturday, Berry condemned the creative choice, sharing a cryptic quote on her Instagram feed. "SOMETIMES YOU HAVE TO BE THE BIGGER GUY…EVEN IF YOU'RE A WOMAN!" 

In the comments section, one user directly asked Berry her opinions on Drake's usage. "Didn't get my permission," she wrote. "That's not cool I thought better of him !"

"Hence my post today," she continued in a separate comment. "When people you admire disappoint you you have to be the bigger person and move on !"

Halle Berry in a low cut long sleeve black dress looks to her left split Drake in a multicolored leather jacket looks to his right

Halle Berry expressed her disappointment with rapper Drake after he used a photo of her from the 2012 Kids Choice Awards to promote his new single "Slime You Out." (/Cole Burston )

Representatives for Berry, Drake and SZA did not immediately return Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Drake in a black shirt raps on stage split SZA in a blue bomber jacket with an 'S' on it performs on stage

Drake and SZA both promoted the new single to their social media. (Prince Williams/Andrew Chin/Getty Images)

The song was released on Sept. 15 and, per the rapper's YouTube page, uses the cover art for his upcoming album "For All The Dogs.

Drake recently announced he was postponing the release date for his eighth studio album to Oct 6.

Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

