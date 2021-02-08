Expand / Collapse search
Halle Berry claps back at troll that says she ‘can’t keep a man’

The star has most recently been linked to musician Van Hunt

Halle Berry isn’t letting critics get the best of her.

The 54-year-old star recently took to Instagram to share a simple, empowering quote: "Women don’t owe you s—t."

"& that’s on mary had a little lamb," she added in the caption.

While the actress found the quote to be pertinent, some of her followers weren’t too pleased with what Berry had to say.

"With all of your accomplishments, fame, beauty, it seems, as if, you CAN'T keep a man," commented a viewer.

Halle Berry clapped back at trolls who critiqued her romantic life. (Photo by VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Berry wasn't having it, however, and clapped back.

"Who said I wanted to keep them?" she asked. "I'm all about living your best life, if you make a wrong move, course correct and re-spin and start again!"

Her response wasn’t enough to shut down additional critics, however, as another echoed the sentiment that she "can’t keep a man."

"Who says I wanna keep the wrong man? cuz…..I don't," the Oscar winner retorted.

When a commenter asked whether Berry has faced "trouble with men in [her] life," she responded with: "Nope, they had trouble with me."

The star has a storied romantic history, having been married three times.

She first wed former pro baseball player David Justice in 1993 before they divorced in '97. In 2001, she married singer Eric Benét and they divorced in 2005. Finally, she married actor Olivier Martinez in 2013 and they separated in 2016.

Halle Berry has been married three times. (Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images)

Outside of marriage, Berry was famously in a long term relationship with model Gabriel Aubry from 2005-2010.

She shares her 12-year-old daughter Nahla Ariela with Aubry and her 7-year-old son Maceo Robert with Martinez.

Most recently, the "Monster Ball" actress has been linked to musician Van Hunt, who makes occasional appearances on her Instagram.

Back in December, Berry shared a photo of herself wearing a shirt reading "Van Hunt" and no pants.

"That time I was Saturday Swingin’ with my man @vanhunt," she wrote in the caption.

