Hailey Baldwin's wedding dress has some fans convinced there's a typo on it

Justin Bieber and his new bride Hailey Baldwin shared official photos from their special wedding day last week, however, fans and critics of the young couple couldn’t help but point out what seemed to be a glaring mistake on Baldwin’s dress.

The 22-year-old “Drop the Mic” host and model posted the beautiful black and white snaps to Instagram on Monday, and for the first time, showcased the train and lengthy customized veil, which incorporated the couple’s vows.

JUSTIN BIEBER TEASES NEW ‘WEDDING MUSIC’ AFTER RELIGIOUS NUPTIALS WITH HAILEY BALDWIN

"@virgilabloh thank you for making my vision come to life and creating my dream dress," Baldwin wrote in the caption and tagging the prolific fashion designer and collaborator Virgil Abloh, who heads Off-White and serves as the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s menswear collection. "You and your @off____white team are incredible and I’m forever grateful I got to wear your beautiful creation. ❤️"

While Baldwin’s personalized veil features the designer’s signature quotation mark logo, many were quick to point out that there may be a glaring misprint on the bold capitalized letters, “Till death do us part.”

“Wait…isn’t ‘till’ spelled incorrectly? Isn’t it ’til’?” wrote one in the comments, according to Heart.

JUSTIN BIEBER, PETA IN CAT FIGHT: 'PETA CAN SUCK IT'

“Cute idea, but it’s too bad to see a typo on the veil" added another.

“There’s a grammatical error on your train, girl," stated one person.

Though it didn’t take long before others chimed in to note that the spelling of 'till' with two 'l's is actually correct.

JUSTIN BIEBER, HAILEY BALDWIN SHARE FIRST WEDDING PHOTOS FROM STAR-STUDDED BASH AS UNCLE ALEC BALDWIN SKIPS OUT

“No, there is not a typo on Hailey Bieber’s wedding dress. That’s not an apostrophe before ‘TILL’ — it’s a quote mark, and there’s a second one at the end of the phrase,” wrote Gibson Johns, an editor for AOL Entertainment, his bio reads. “It’s the designer Virgil Abloh’s *thing.* “TILL” is an acceptable shortening of ‘UNTIL.’ That is all.”

Another Twitter user echoed Johns’ sentiment and also jumped in to defend Hollywood’s newest married A-list couple.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Because Till is the correct form, it’s a word, not an abbreviation of Until, they mean the same thing, ‘Til is an abbreviation but not grammatically correct."

Abloh posted Instagram snapshots of the bride wearing his creation, which he captioned, "when @haileybieber asks if you want to design a wedding dress... that’s a “yes” too. love you guys since time, for time." He also shared a rough sketch of the dress design, which Baldwin helped co-designed.

The Biebers, who legally tied the knot in September 2018, celebrated their wedding ceremony at the Somerset Chapel in South Carolina on September 30 of this year.

Fox News' Victoria Ristanovic contributed to this report.