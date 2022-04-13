Hailey Baldwin begs social media trolls to 'leave me alone'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hailey Baldwin has had enough.

The 25-year-old model took to TikTok with a message for social media users who leave unwanted comments on her posts.

"Leave me alone at this point. I'm minding my business. I don't do anything. I don't say anything. Leave me alone, please," Justin Bieber's wife says in the clip, which has been played nearly 16 million times on the platform.

Baldwin didn't directly share the source of her frustration, but she's long been on the receiving end of negative commentary from Selena Gomez 's fanbase. For years, Gomez's fans have shared their disapproval of Bieber moving on with Baldwin after splitting from Gomez.

"Enough time has gone by where it's valid to leave me alone. I beg of you, truly. That's my only request. Leave me alone. Be miserable somewhere else, please," Baldwin concludes.

In her caption, Baldwin wrote: "This is for you guys in my comments every single time I post."

The video has been liked 2.4 million times.

This isn't the first time Baldwin has addressed criticism she's received online. In 2019, Baldwin made headlines for firing back at followers who suggested she is "second best" to her husband ’s ex-girlfriend.

"You little internet kiddos need to learn how to move on for real. We’re adults that have better things to do than waste time explaining something just so you can stop your delusional fantasies."

The post ended with: "I’m not gonna sit here and let obsessive strangers try to tell me about my own husband, you wanna talk about somebodies [sic] husband then get ur own. G’night!!"

That same year, Gomez took it upon herself to defend Baldwin against internet hate shortly after the release of Gomez's comeback track, " Lose You to Love Me ."

Though the lyrics of the song seem to throw shade at Gomez’s ex Bieber , the singer advised fans that attacking Baldwin, Bieber’s wife, is not appropriate behavior.

"I am so grateful for the response this song is getting. However, I do not stand for women tearing women down. And I will never, ever be by that," Gomez said.

"Please be kind to everyone. It doesn’t matter what the situation is – if you’re my fan don’t be rude to anyone, please," she said, seemingly alluding to Baldwin.

"Don’t go off and say things that you just feel in the moment. Just please, for me, know that that’s not my heart and my heart is only to release things I feel that are me and that I’m proud of. And that’s all that I’ll say," Gomez concluded.

Bieber has also stood up for his wife multiple times. Shortly after tying the knot with Baldwin, he clapped back at an internet troll who was reportedly trying to hurt the couple by flooding their comments on social media with "Team Selena Gomez" messages.

"This sad excuse of a human just encouraged people on video to literally go after my wife, telling people to say that my previous relationship was better," Bieber wrote . "I just wanted to share this so that people get an idea of what we face on a day to day."

The "Yummy" singer admitted he finds it "extremely hard" to rise above the drama when he sees "people like this try and rally to gather people to bully the person I love the most in this world. It is not right."

