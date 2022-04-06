Expand / Collapse search
Selena Gomez
Published

Selena Gomez says she’s been off the internet over 4 years

Gomez opened up about her mental health struggles in a new ‘Good Morning America' interview

By Janelle Ash | Fox News
Selena Gomez has been off the grid the past 4 ½ years.

The 29-year-old singer and actress opened up about her mental health struggles in a "Good Morning America" interview Monday, largely crediting her time offline with making her feel "normal."

"I haven’t been on the internet in four and a half years," Gomez said. "It has changed my life completely. I am happier, I am more present, I connect more with people. It makes me feel normal."

Selena Gomez is opening up about her mental health journey and claims to have spent the last 4 ½ years off the internet. (Associated Press)

The "Lose You To Love Me" singer is celebrating the launch of her own mental health platform, "Wondermind," which she co-founded with her mother, Mandy Teefey

The star has been transparent in the past about her struggles with mental health, even revealing on Miley Cyrus’ Instagram Live show "Bright Minded" that she was diagnosed with bipolar disorder in 2020.

"It was really freeing [being diagnosed with bipolar disorder] to have the information," Gomez said. "It made me really happy because I started to have a relationship with myself, and I think that’s the best part. Like, I’ve probably been the happiest I’ve ever been. My mom knows."

Executive producer Mandy Teefey (left) and her daughter, actress/executive producer Selena Gomez, attend the premiere of Netflix's "13 Reasons Why" at Paramount Pictures March 30, 2017, in Los Angeles. 

Executive producer Mandy Teefey (left) and her daughter, actress/executive producer Selena Gomez, attend the premiere of Netflix's "13 Reasons Why" at Paramount Pictures March 30, 2017, in Los Angeles.  (David Livingston/Getty Images)

Gomez sympathizes with people who are struggling with their mental health, which prompted her to launch a platform for people to be "seen and heard".

"Growing up in the spotlight has definitely taught me so much," Gomez said. "I can’t believe I am where I am mentally just because of how I took the necessary steps in order to kind of remove myself from that because it’s just not normal. I really want people to be understood and seen and heard. It’s okay to not be okay."

During the interview, Gomez reflected on how much she's grown in her mental health journey. As she approaches her 30th birthday in July, she’s ready to start her next chapter "alone" and "strong."

Actress Selena Gomez attends the premiere of "The Dead Don't Die" at the Museum of Modern Art June 10, 2019, in New York. 

Actress Selena Gomez attends the premiere of "The Dead Don't Die" at the Museum of Modern Art June 10, 2019, in New York.  (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

"I couldn’t be more thrilled to step into this chapter alone, independently, strong, confidently," she said. "That’s all I really want, you know? I’m excited [to turn 30]."

