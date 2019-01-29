Gwyneth Paltrow sued by Utah man over alleged hit-and-run ski crash

Gwyneth Paltrow is being sued by a Utah man who claims the Hollywood actress smashed into him while skiing before allegedly fleeing the scene.

According to the lawsuit filed Tuesday in Utah state court, Terry Sanderson says Paltrow was skiing out of control and knocked him out, leaving him with a brain injury and four broken ribs. The alleged incident occurred Feb. 26, 2016, on a beginner run at Deer Valley Resort.

GWYNETH PALTROW, EX-HUSBAND CHRIS MARTIN BRING MODERN BLENDED FAMILY TO THE MALDIVES, REPORT

A rep for the actress and her website Goop told Fox News on Tuesday: “This lawsuit is completely without merit and we expect to be vindicated.”

7 OF GWYNETH PALTROW'S MOST EYEBROW-RAISING COMMENTS

Deer Valley Resort spokeswoman Emily Summers told the Associated Press that the resort can't comment on pending legal matters. The resort is also being sued.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.