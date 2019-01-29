Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Gwyneth Paltrow
Published

Gwyneth Paltrow sued by Utah man over alleged hit-and-run ski crash

Sasha Savitsky
By Sasha Savitsky | Fox News
close
Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop empire is growingVideo

Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop empire is growing

A-lister Gwyneth Paltrow has expanded Goop to a brick-and-mortar store, a magazine and maybe a TV show

Gwyneth Paltrow is being sued by a Utah man who claims the Hollywood actress smashed into him while skiing before allegedly fleeing the scene.

According to the lawsuit filed Tuesday in Utah state court, Terry Sanderson says Paltrow was skiing out of control and knocked him out, leaving him with a brain injury and four broken ribs. The alleged incident occurred Feb. 26, 2016, on a beginner run at Deer Valley Resort.

GWYNETH PALTROW, EX-HUSBAND CHRIS MARTIN BRING MODERN BLENDED FAMILY TO THE MALDIVES, REPORT

A rep for the actress and her website Goop told Fox News on Tuesday: “This lawsuit is completely without merit and we expect to be vindicated.”

7 OF GWYNETH PALTROW'S MOST EYEBROW-RAISING COMMENTS

Deer Valley Resort spokeswoman Emily Summers told the Associated Press that the resort can't comment on pending legal matters. The resort is also being sued.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

You can find Sasha Savitsky on Twitter @SashaFB.