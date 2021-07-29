Blake Shelton introduces new wife as Gwen Stefani Shelton at concert event

Blake Shelton delighted fans at a recent live appearance when he introduced his new wife, Gwen Stefani, as "Gwen Stefani Shelton."

On Tuesday, Shelton performed at night one of CMA’s Summer Jam event in Nashville, Tenn., but surprised the crowd by inviting his new bride on stage for a performance of their duet "Happy Anywhere."

People reports that Shelton introduced the singer and fellow "The Voice" coach as "Gwen Stefani Shelton," prompting the crowd to go wild with applause and marking the first time he’s addressed her with his surname publicly.

The performance took place mere weeks after the duo tied the knot after getting together in 2015. They married in a lavish ceremony over the Fourth of July weekend on the property of a newly built estate Shelton commissioned for him and his now-wife.

They filed for their marriage license on June 29 and rumors at the time initially indicated that they planned to wed on July 3 on Shelton's Oklahoma ranch.

Prior to them getting together, Shelton split from his ex-wife, country star Miranda Lambert, while Stefani split from her own spouse, Bush lead singer Gavin Rossdale.

Shelton had the chance to call Stefani by her new name shortly after their wedding but botched the opportunity.

The newlyweds appeared during a performance in Tishomingo, Okla. at his Ole Red restaurant. He performed a few songs before Stefani was brought up for their duets, "Happy Anywhere" and "Nobody But You." When he introduced her, he called her "Gwen Stefani," prompting her to call him out.

"I thought it was Gwen Shelton now," Stefani joked while the singers prepared to perform.

The flirty moment comes as the former "No Doubt" frontwoman claimed they were still in their "honeymoon" phase.

Speaking on the "Tell Me About It with Jade Iovine" podcast, Stefanie called the wedding "literally the greatest moment… one of the greatest moments of my life, obviously."

"I just feel so lucky. One of those things that you think about a lot in your life, is you don't know the future and you don't know what's gonna happen, but I feel like my spiritual journey has really guided me towards this place and this place of peace," Stefani added. "Now I need to figure out how to do the rest of my life."