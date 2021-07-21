Gwen Stefani still enjoying 'honeymoon vibes' with husband Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani is enjoying the honeymoon phase with her new husband Blake Shelton.

The duo, who have been dating since they both acted as coaches on "The Voice" in 2015, got married in a lavish ceremony in Oklahoma by none other than the host of the singing competition, Carson Daly, over the Fourth of July weekend. Now, roughly three weeks after their big day, Stefani notes that she’s still enjoying her "honeymoon vibes."

"It was literally the greatest moment… one of the greatest moments of my life, obviously," The No Doubt singer said during an appearance on the "Tell Me About It with Jade Iovine" podcast (via Entertainment Tonight). "It was beyond what I thought it was going to be."

The 51-year-old, who was previously married to Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, reflected on the spiritual journey she’s been on to find her happiness with her new country singer husband, 45.

"I just feel so lucky. One of those things that you think about a lot in your life, is you don't know the future and you don't know what's gonna happen, but I feel like my spiritual journey has really guided me towards this place and this place of peace," Stefani shared. "Now I need to figure out how to do the rest of my life."

She even dropped a few details about what Shelton is like off-camera. Unfortunately for those hoping for dirt on the notoriously cocky "The Voice" coach, she notes that he’s the real deal behind the scenes as well.

"That man is the same guy you see, no matter who he's with, what he's doing. I look at him sleeping, and he's the same guy. And he's very real and consistent and genuine. It's what is so attractive and why people love him so much," Stefani concluded.

This isn’t the first time in the weeks since their marriage that Stefani has spoken publicly about how happy she is.

On Sunday, Stefani marked the two-week anniversary of their nuptials with a black-and-white photo showing them entering a chapel that was built specifically for the occasion at their Oklahoma venue.

In it, Shelton can be seen in his tuxedo from behind while viewers get a look at the back of Stefani’s white Vera Wang Haute silk georgette gown. Daly, meanwhile, can be seen standing in front of them while guests watch off to the side.

Shelton and Stefani exchanged vows at a small church Shelton had built on a property in Oklahoma after filing for a marriage license on June 29.