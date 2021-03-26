'Grey's Anatomy' teases return of another beloved character

SPOILER ALERT

"Grey's Anatomy" fans are getting one surprise after another this season.

Although the ABC medical drama currently features lead character Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) fighting for her life after contracting COVID-19, her hospitalization has offered the opportunity for viewers to watch her reconnect with her loved ones who have already passed over.

Thursday night's episode concluded with a teaser for what's to come next week, and it shows Grey reuniting with her half-sister Lexie, known as "Little Grey," on a beach.

The promo for the upcoming episode shows Grey gazing at the ocean, the same location where she's formerly ran into her late husband on the series, Dr. Derek Shepherd, played by Patrick Dempsey.

She's handed a towel and grabs it, only to realize seconds later that the person who is giving it to her is her late sister played by Chyler Grey.

"Lexie?" Grey says surprisingly.

Grey then admits, "I like it here," and Lexie replying, "Are you going to stay?"

Leigh's return comes after nine seasons since her character was killed in a plane crash, which was featured in the Season 8 finale. Leigh joined the show from 2007 to 2012, first as a guest star before becoming a full-time character.

The official Twitter account for the TV series shared the clip, writing, "You've been waiting for this one."

The tweet garnered mixed reactions from fans.

"Surprised you'd spoil that in a preview! Big move!" one person said, to which another person resopnded, "Probably to get the ratings up."

However, others thanked the show for bringing Lexie back and pleaded with writers to not kill off Grey.

"I have missed her enormously but please let Mer live she may love it there because she misses Lexie and Derek but her kids they need her," one tweet reads.

"IM SCREAMING AND CRYINGGGG," another excited viewer wrote.

"Millions of people came out of depression with this reunion," another said.

Following the surprise return of Patrick Dempsey's Dr. Derek Shepherd, Dr. George O'Malley, played by T.R. Knight, made a brief return as well.