‘Real Housewives’ alum Gretchen Rossi slams Chrissy Teigen over Michael Costello’s claims: ‘Disgusting’

Gretchen Rossi is throwing her support behind Michael Costello after the fashion designer publicly aired his grievance with Chrissy Teigen’s alleged cyberbullying and sleight of hand tactics to make his career difficult behind the scenes.

The former "Real Housewives of Orange County" star commented under Costello’s Instagram post and called the "Cravings" author "disgusting" for her alleged behavior towards Costello and others who have publicly revealed their own social media run-ins with Teigen.

"So disgraceful," Rossi wrote on Costello’s post Monday detailing his accusations from the past. "I’m so proud of you for speaking up and sharing your truth about what happened my sweet friend."

"This disgusting person has shown over and over again who she is and what she is capable of," she added. "No one should ever say the things she said to you or the many others she has been so cruel to. You are so loved and supported!"

Costello wrote in the post’s caption that people didn’t "have to say anything mean or hurtful" about Teigen or her stylist Monica Rose in the comments and later turned off the ability to leave one under the post.

"I am trying everyday to love myself and forget this happen [sic]," he said. "This is step 1."

On Monday, Costello revealed the lengths the former swimsuit model has allegedly been willing to go to since 2014 in order to kill his career following a social media misunderstanding that seemingly was faked to make Costello appear racist but was later proven to be nothing more than a set of photoshopped images from a disgruntled employee, according to Costello.

He claimed in the statement obtained by Fox News that he tried feverishly to reason with Teigen and explain to her that the alleged social media posts were indeed fake but said Teigen had no interest in hearing him out and only pressed to Costello her intention for him to "get what’s coming to you."

Costello further claimed that Teigen connected with her girlfriend and stylist Monica Rose to "go out of their way to threaten people and brands that if they were in any shape or form associated with me, they would not work with any of them."

He also posted alleged screenshots of his conversation with Teigen where she allegedly told him, "Racist people like you deserve to suffer and die. You might as well be dead. Your career is over, just watch."

Teigen, 35, took to social media on Monday ahead of Costello’s statement to share a lengthy post she penned on Medium addressing the "VERY humbling few weeks" and offering her apologies to anyone she may have hurt.

"Not a day, not a single moment has passed where I haven’t felt the crushing weight of regret for the things I’ve said in the past," she stated.

The star then went on to unequivocally denounce her past actions. "I was a troll, full stop. And I am so sorry," she wrote.

