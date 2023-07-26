Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC.

Grammy-winning gospel singer Tori Kelly ‘feeling stronger’ after reportedly being hospitalized for blood clots

On Sunday night, Kelly was hospitalized and reportedly treated for blood clots around her vital organs after collapsing while out with friends

By Ashley Hume | Fox News
Tori Kelly is on the road to recovery after experiencing a medical emergency on Sunday night.

The 30-year-old gospel singer was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital where she was treated for blood clots, a source close to Kelly told ABC News. On Wednesday, the two-time Grammy Award winner's husband, André Murillo, shared an update on her condition with her fans.

"Tori is smiling again and feeling stronger," the former basketball player wrote in a post on his Instagram Story.

tori kelly on red carpet

Tori Kelly's husband André Murillo shared an update on her condition after the gospel singer experienced a medical emergency. (Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic)

He continued, "Not fully out of the woods but we see the sun. Just waiting on a few more answers."

CHRIS STAPLETON, FLO RIDA AND TORI KELLY HEADLINE BRAVES SUMMER CONCERT SERIES

"Your love and kindness has been overwhelming. Thank you so much!"

The California native was reportedly treated for multiple blood clots that were found near her vital organs, the source told ABC News. Per the outlet, Kelly had collapsed while out with friends.

TMZ was first to report the news. 

tori kellys husbands post on social media about her health scare and recovery

André Murillo wrote that his wife, Tori Kelly, was "getting stronger" in a post that he shared on social media. (André Murillo Instagram)

On Tuesday, Murillo took to his Instagram Story to post a video from Kelly's 2021 collaboration with Justin Bieber titled "Where Do I Fit In." Featuring Judah Smith and Chandler Moore, "Where Do I Fit In" appeared on Bieber's gospel-inspired album EP "Freedom."

In the video that Murrillo shared, Kelly sang verses about overcoming times of fear and loneliness by leaning on God.

"When I'm all alone and fear is all I see / Sittin' in the silence with these insecurities / And then you remind me, you're holdin' me tight / And you love me completely, you're always by my side," Kelly sang.

Kelly and Murillo began dating in 2016 before announcing their engagement a year later. The pair tied the knot in May 2018.

André Murillo and Tori Kelly

André Murillo and Tori Kelly began dating in 2016 and tied the knot in 2018. (Leah Puttkammer/FilmMagic)

"He’s the best," Kelly told People magazine of Murillo in June 2019. "Once you have your person, it’s like, we’re together for real now. Then you just get to learn about each other and see the not so pretty parts of a person."

She continued, "I think I’ve learned a lot about myself too, and what I need to work on. It has forced me to look inward, so it’s overall just growth."

Kelly launched her career at an early age, appearing on the shows "Star Search" and "America's Most Talented Kids." When she was 14, Kelly gained a following on YouTube after she began sharing videos of herself performing songs.

The hitmaker was a competitor during the ninth season of "American Idol" in 2010, but she fell short of reaching the singing competition show's top 24. 

tori kuelly on red carpet

Tori Kelly competed on "American Idol" in 2010 before releasing her Grammy-winning breakthrough album "Unbreakable Smile" in 2015. (Kevin Winter/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

In 2015, Kelly released her debut studio album "Unbreakable Smile," which earned her two top 20 hits on the Billboard Top Pop Songs chart and a Grammy Award nomination for best new artist. 

In 2018, Kelly debuted her second studio album "Hiding Place," which received Grammy Awards for best gospel album and best gospel performance/song. She followed up "Hiding Place" with 2019's "Inspired by True Events" and 2021's "A Tori Kelly Christmas." She also voiced the role of Meena in the 2016 animated movie "Sing" and the film's 2021 sequel "Sing 2."

On July 12, Kelly announced on Instagram that she will be releasing her new EP "tori" on July 28.

Fox News Digital has reached out to a rep for Kelly for comment.

Ashley Hume is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital.

