Good Eating: Cranberry, Tangerine, and Crystallized-Ginger Relish

With the holiday season quickly approaching, now is the time to experiment with the newest cooking techniques. Bon Appetit editor Gina Provenzano shows you how to entertain with style even when pressed for time.

Makes about 3 cups

Ingredients:

1 12-ounce bag cranberries

1 6-ounce tangerine (unpeeled), halved, seeded, cut into 1-inch pieces

3/4 cup sugar

1/2 cup coarsely chopped crystallized ginger (about 2 1/2 ounces)

1/4 cup orange marmalade

Method:

Using on/off turns, coarsely chop cranberries in processor.

Transfer to medium bowl.

Using on/off turns, coarsely chop tangerine in processor.

Combine with cranberries.

Mix in remaining ingredients.

Cover and refrigerate overnight. (Can be make 1 week ahead. Keep refrigerated.)

Serve cold or at room temperature.

Also, Bon Appetit magazine will be hosting "Entertaining with Style" at Grand Central Station featuring free cooking demonstrations, cookbook signings, trip giveaways and much, much more. The event takes place at Vanderbilt Hall October 16-19 from noon to 6pm, and is free to the public. It is a great opportunity for people to come over and learn additional holiday entertaining tips.