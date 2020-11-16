'Good Doctor' star Richard Schiff, 65, hospitalized with coronavirus

Coronavirus has hit Hollywood once again as actor Richard Schiff has been hospitalized after testing positive.

"The Good Doctor" actor, 65, revealed that earlier this month that he'd tested positive for the virus alongside his wife, Sheila Kelley.

"On Election Day I tested positive for Covid-19. This has been the most bizarre week of our lives. @thesheilakelley is also positive. This is tough," he tweeted last week. "We are determined to find a way to health again. We root for everyone out there who are struggling with this thing. Love from here."

'GOOD DOCTOR' STAR RICHARD SCHIFF VOICES SUPPORT FOR ROSEANNE BARR: 'WE OVERREACT TO EVERY LITTLE THING'

It appears the battle has been "tough," to say the least, as Kelley, 59, later said online that her husband's battle was difficult.

"Covid update. Richard is definitely slammed a bit harder than me or @schiffboat Gus and I are having a better day than yesterday," she said on Friday. "@Richard_Schiff had a better day yesterday. Please send lots of prayers."

Now, the star has been hospitalized, as he said on social media on Monday.

'WEST WING' REBOOT? RICHARD SCHIFF ADDRESSES RUMORS

In another "Covid update" on Monday, Schiff thanked his fans "for so much love and support."

You’re making it so much easier for @thesheilakelley and me," wrote the "West Wing" alum. "I am in the hospital on Remdesivir, O2 and steroids showing some improvement every day. Sheila is home and doing better but still fairly ill."

Remdesivir is an antiviral medication.

He concluded: "Love you all."

Production of "The Good Doctor" has not been affected by the actor's diagnosis, Deadline reports, as the shooting schedule has been adjusted to accommodate his inability to film. Kelley also has a recurring role on the show.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The outlet reports that they likely were exposed to coronavirus off-set, as any on-set transmission would mean the show would immediately be shut down.

Kelley described the virus as a "slippery sucker" on Instagram just days ago, alongside a photo of herself and her husband.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"One minute you feel almost fine and the next you can’t catch your breath. Symptoms change radically daily even hourly," she explained. "... For those of you who do not have this virus stay healthy keep practicing physical distancing. If you have Covid we’re in this together. Breath deeply. Breath slowly. Breath fully. We will get through this together."