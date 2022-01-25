Goldie Hawn's son Oliver Hudson jokes he 'won't leave' after moving in with her and Kurt Russell

Goldie Hawn's son Oliver Hudson has moved into the home she shares with Kurt Russell — and he may not leave.

Hudson, 45, revealed he and his family have moved into Hawn's place while his own house is being remodeled.

"We're remodeling the house, and instead of renting a place, I'm like, 'Yeah, let's just go back home," Hudson said during an appearance on E!'s Daily Pop.

Hudson shares three children with his wife Erinn.

"So I am living with Mom and Dad. Kids are here. My son is literally over that shoulder right now. You can see his little head. He's sleeping," Hudson continued.

"Yeah, it's great. Breakfast is made. Mom makes biscuits and gravy and eggs. It's actually— there's a chance we won't leave. I'll tell you that," he joked.

GOLDIE HAWN AND KURT RUSSELL SMOOCH DURING ROMANTIC GETAWAY IN SAINT-TROPEZ

Hudson is one of two children Hawn shares with ex Bill Hudson. Hawn and Bill also share daughter Kate Hudson. Hudson was six years old when Hawn and Russell began their relationship.

Hawn and Russell first met while filming 1968's "The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band." The two started dating in 1983 when they filmed "Swing Shift."

They have been together ever since, although they vowed they would never get married .

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The "Dawson's Creek" star recently opened up to People magazine about his childhood with Hawn and Russell.

"My mom was, is, bad---. We did a bunch of road trips, honestly," he said at the time. "There are a couple in particular that are very memorable just because we were young. We were in the southwest just cruising around in her van, and it just felt free."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We didn't have all of what we have today, and we weren't stopping and watching television," he continued. "It was just this freedom of being out in the world with nothing but us and the wilderness and nature."