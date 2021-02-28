Golden Globes 2021: Will hosts Tina Fey and Amy Poehler address Gov. Andrew Cuomo's harassment allegations?

In a show that’s often known for its political jabs, all eyes are on the 2021 Golden Globes to see if it will address one of the bigger political stories happening right now — the allegations against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

Two women have come forward with allegations of sexual harassment against Cuomo that he denies. Meanwhile, he is also facing criticism for allegedly underreporting nursing home coronavirus deaths by as much as 50% to avoid federal scrutiny.

While the Globes are typically a night to honor the success of people in TV and film throughout the year, the show is rarely shy about taking political barbs at the hottest news stories of the day either by way of the hosts of the show or the stars accepting awards. For example, Ricky Gervais hosted the 77th Annual Golden Globes in 2020 where he made headlines for skewering Hollywood’s elite for making political statements, the impact big-tech organizations have on Hollywood and the political ramifications of the Jeffrey Epstein case.

It’s not unreasonable to assume that 2021 hosts Amy Poehler and Tina Fey will lean into the political drama in a post-election year to skewer Cuomo, especially in light of both the show and Hollywood embracing the #MeToo movement in the past at award shows.

The hosts themselves have even spoken out in favor of the movement, which saw powerful men in Hollywood, tech and politics face consequences for past behavior. Fey previously told The Hollywood Reporter in 2018 interview that the Broadway adaptation of her movie "Mean Girls" particularly resonated in light of the premium being placed on female empowerment at the time. Poehler, meanwhile, told the outlet in a separate interview from 2019 that the movement made her reexamine her own "deep institutionalized misogyny."

In addition, Poehler also has a history of being critical of Gov. Cuomo. According to the New York Times, Poehler joined a handful of other stars in a 2019 effort to call on the Governor to raise the minimum wage made by tip workers in New York in an effort to combat potential sexual harassment that they face.

Fey, meanwhile, was on hand to reprise her role on "Weekend Update" in May of 2020 to do a few jokes at the expense of Cuomo, who was making headlines at the time for his news briefings about New York’s battle with the coronavirus.

However, despite any political jabs the celebrities at the Golden Globes may want to take, Fey recently appeared on the "Rappaport to the Rescue" podcast where she assured listeners that politics won’t rear its ugly head during her and Poehler’s show.

"We just want to make it a fun hangout for people at home — kind of a stress reliever, so I don’t think you can expect much politics at all," she said.