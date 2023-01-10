Golden Globe host candidly addresses controversy: 'I'm here 'cause I'm Black'

American comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosted the 80th Golden Globes Tuesday night and opened the awards show with a monologue explaining the predicament he found himself in when he was asked to host the show following its recent controversies.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s (HFPA) Golden Globe Awards returned to live television Tuesday night following a two-year hiatus after NBC declined to air the show last year amid allegations of bribery and criticism of the organization's lack of diversity.

Carmichael opened his monologue by immediately addressing the controversy, detailing what he described as the "moral question" he pondered when debating if he should accept the role to host the show and become "the Black face of an embattled White organization."

"I’ll tell you why I’m here: I’m here ‘cause I’m Black," Carmichael said.

"This show, the Golden Globe Awards, did not air last year because the Hollywood Foreign Press Association – which I won’t say were a racist organization, but they didn’t have a single Black member until George Floyd died. So do with that information what you will."

Carmichael explained what went through his mind when he was asked by Golden Globes producer, Stephen Hill, to host the show.

"One minute you’re making mint tea at home, the next minute you’re invited to be the Black face of an embattled organization," he said. "Life comes at you pretty fast, you know?"

"So I said Stephen, ‘I’ll be honest with you, I’m a little torn because you know, one, it’s a great opportunity. Thank you for the call,'" he added. "'But I’m only being asked to host this because I’m Black.’"

"‘Let me stop you right there,'" Hill responded. "You are being asked to host this show because you are talented. You’re being asked to host this show because you’re charming …"

"But Stephens’ Black, so what does he know?" Carmichael concluded.