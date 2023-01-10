Move Back
Golden Globes 2023 red carpet fashion
Stars like Glen Powell, Jamie Lee Curtis, Heidi Klum and more hit the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday.
- Heidi Klum hits the Golden Globes red carpet in a mini dress.read more
- Glen Powell of nominated "Top Gun: Maverick" dons a dapper suit before heading inside for the ceremony.read more
- "Top Gun: Maverick" actor Jay Ellis and partner Nina Seničar pose on the red carpet.read more
- Jamie Lee Curtis rocks an all black look for the event.read more
- Tim Burton attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards.read more
- Parents-to-be Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are all smiles on the red carpet.read more
- Eddie Redmayne strikes a pose on the red carpet dressed all in black.read more
- Steven Spielberg smiles as he heads into the Golden Globes.read more
- BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: 80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Hilary Swank arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. -- (Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images)read more
- Jenna Ortega rocks Gucci on the red carpet.read more
- Lily James glams up the red carpet in Versace.read more
