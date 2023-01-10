Go Back
    Golden Globes 2023 red carpet fashion

    Stars like Glen Powell, Jamie Lee Curtis, Heidi Klum and more hit the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday.

  • Heidi Klum in a silver dress
    Heidi Klum hits the Golden Globes red carpet in a mini dress.
    Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Glen Powell smiling
    Glen Powell of nominated "Top Gun: Maverick" dons a dapper suit before heading inside for the ceremony. 
    Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Jay Ellis and Nina Seničar
    "Top Gun: Maverick" actor Jay Ellis and partner Nina Seničar pose on the red carpet.
    Monica Schipper/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Jamie Lee Curtis
    Jamie Lee Curtis rocks an all black look for the event.
    Photo by Frederic J. Brown / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Tim Burton on the red carpet
    Tim Burton attends the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards.
    Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey
    Parents-to-be Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey are all smiles on the red carpet.
    Kevin Mazur/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Eddie Redmayne in black
    Eddie Redmayne strikes a pose on the red carpet dressed all in black.  
    (Photo by Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images) / Getty Images
  • Steven Spielberg smiling
    Steven Spielberg smiles as he heads into the Golden Globes. 
    Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Hilary Swank shows off her baby bump
    BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 10: 80th Annual GOLDEN GLOBE AWARDS -- Pictured: Hilary Swank arrives at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 10, 2023 in Beverly Hills, California. --  (Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images)
    Photo by Todd Williamson/NBC/NBC via Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Jenny Ortega in Gucci.
    Jenna Ortega rocks Gucci on the red carpet. 
    Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images / Getty Images
  • Lily James in a red dress
    Lily James glams up the red carpet in Versace. 
    Photo by Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images / Getty Images
