‘The White Lotus’ star Jennifer Coolidge shares behind-the-scenes cast photo to celebrate Golden Globe noms

Jennifer Coolidge is proud of her castmates.

After the Golden Globe nominations were announced on Monday morning, Coolidge took to Twitter to celebrate the show and her "The White Lotus" co-stars who were nominated, just one day after the season 2 finale aired on HBO Max on Sunday.

Coolidge posted a photo of the cast on location in Sicily, Italy, calling them "a charismatic group of people" and that she couldn't be more proud to share the screen with them.

"To everyone who worked on #TheWhiteLotus, congrats on the multiple #GoldenGlobes nominations. I'm brimming with gratitude to have been in the company of such a charismatic group of people," Coolidge wrote. "Strolling the streets of Sicily with these actors was beyond my wildest dreams."

Season two of the critically-acclaimed anthology series was nominated for four Golden Globe Awards, including nominations for best television limited series or motion picture made for television, Jennifer Coolidge and Aubrey Plaza were both nominated for best actress in a supporting role in series, limited series or motion picture made for television, and F. Murray Abraham was nominated for best supporting actor.

Many fans were upset Meghann Fahy didn't receive a nomination for her portrayal of Daphne Sullivan, the rich housewife of cheating husband Cameron Sullivan, played by Theo James.

Fans took to Twitter to express their shock that Fahy was ignored by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, with one user tweeting, "MEGHANN FAHY SNUBBED," along with a GIF of Zoë Kravitz crying.

"I just know they didn’t snub Meghann Fahy like this, her performance has so many layers, it’s beyond cheerful but full of some haunting subtext that she sells so well… but yes I’m sure it’s an honest mistake," another user wrote.

This is Coolidge's second Golden Globe nomination for her work as Tanya McQuoid. She was the only returning cast member from the first season, which took place in Hawaii and focused on the class divide between the hotels rich guests and the employees who cater to them. Of course, there was the added murder mystery element to keep viewers on their toes.

Season two kept the murder mystery element, but the undertones of the show had more to do with betrayal, more specifically betrayal from someone you love.

Not much is known about season three of the popular show, except for the fact that it won't take place in Sicily, as creator Mike White said he would like to explore an Asian country.