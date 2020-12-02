Gloria Estefan reveals she had coronavirus, speculates she could have gotten it from a fan

Gloria Estefan is the latest star to reveal a positive coronavirus test.

The Cuban-born pop icon, 63, said during an Instagram video on Tuesday that she was "one of the victims of COVID."

Estefan shared that she dined outdoors at a restaurant in Miami on Oct. 30 and tested negative days later.

"The only thing that I can imagine happened is that someone came up to me when I was eating and tapped me on the shoulder," she recalled. "They were very close, they had no mask and they were telling me beautiful things -- but that's the only thing that I have done outside my enclosure here, my quarantine ..."

A few days later, Estefan noticed that her sense of taste was shot, followed by her sense of smell, leading her to start "freaking out a bit."

She then tested positive for COVID-19 and quarantined in her home for two weeks. She also experienced "a little bit of a cough" and dehydration.

She's out of the woods now, having tested negative twice last week.

“I was very lucky, but I just wanted to share with you that I was in quarantine, and one day I went out and met with one person who was not wearing a mask," Estefan shared. "I even held my breath through their talk, but something must have happened there."

As health officials have done, the "Conga" singer then urged fans to wear face masks and stay six feet apart from other people.

Estefan, a Grammy-winning singer, has multiple business interests in South Florida, which has been heavily impacted by the pandemic. With her husband Emilio Estefan, she owns Cuban-themed restaurants, a Miami Beach hotel and a stake in the NFL's Miami Dolphins.

Florida’s health officials on Wednesday reported nearly 10,000 new confirmed virus cases and 96 new deaths, raising the death toll to more than 19,000. The state on Tuesday surpassed 1 million confirmed COVID-19 cases, joining Texas and California in reaching that milestone.

The caseload increases over the past couple of weeks in Florida are the highest since early August when the state was recovering from a summer surge of the virus. About 4,200 patients were hospitalized on Wednesday with COVID-19.

The Associated Press contributed to this report