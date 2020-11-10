Gloria Estefan recalls breaking her back in 1990 bus accident

Gloria Estefan is looking back at one of her scarier moments.

On an upcoming episode of her "Red Table Talk" series on Facebook, the 63-year-old music icon reflected on her 1990 bus crash that left her with severe injuries.

"We got rear-ended by a fully-loaded 18-wheeler, and there was what felt like an explosion," Estefan recounted in a clip obtained by People magazine. "It was huge. And I opened my eyes and I'm on the floor of the bus. And I am looking around and it is mayhem."

The star said she remembered her husband, Emilio, "covered in blood," hovering over her, "wild-eyed, screaming, 'Are you okay?'"

GLORIA ESTEFAN SAYS IT WAS 'TOUGH' REVISITING HER DAUGHTER EMILY'S COMING OUT AS GAY

"Babe, I broke my back," the singer remembered saying. A doctor would later implant two steel rods to stabilize her broken back in a procedure that took four hours.

"I had the taste of electricity in my mouth," recalled the "Conga" singer. "That's the only way I can describe it. The pain was excruciating."

GLORIA ESTEFAN'S DAUGHTER REVEALS ON 'RED TABLE TALK' HER MOM'S REACTION TO HER COMING OUT MADE HER 'SUICIDAL'

Estefan previously spoke to the outlet about the incident and said she "learned a lot" from the ordeal.

"There was definitely a before and after from that accident. Even though I wouldn't want to go through it again, I learned a lot about just living day-to-day," said the Grammy winner back in August. "I remember thinking, 'Maybe this is the reason that I've gone through this; maybe I can be an example to people of how to take control of our lives and get past hurdles.'"

After nearly being paralyzed, the star said she had a hard time imagining walking again in the future.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I made myself short-term goals to accomplish, such as walking an extra two feet, so each day I just went a little further," she recalled. "Don't think about that daunting thing that seems unattainable — think about what I can do today to be just that much closer to that goal."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Estefan will further recount the incident on Wednesday's episode of "Red Table Talk: The Estefans" on Facebook Watch.

The Associated Press contributed to this report