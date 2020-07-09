Former ‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera's loved ones in ‘disbelief’ amid her disappearance: report

Naya Rivera’s family and friends are struggling to comprehend the events surrounding the former “Glee” star’s disappearance during a boating outing with her young son on Lake Piru in Calif., on Wednesday.

“Nobody has heard anything," a source close to the actress told People magazine on Thursday. "Everybody is in a wait-and-see pattern and trying to figure out exactly what happened.”

The outlet reported that the insider had just connected with Rivera mere weeks ago and relayed to the magazine that Rivera, 33, “seemed happy, busy” and was simply “just kind of living life.”

The actress was reported missing following a day trip to Lake Piru in Ventura County – just north of Los Angeles – where she and her 4-year-old son, Josey Dorsey, rented a pontoon boat and took to the water.

Multiple reports indicate Rivera and Dorsey were swimming in the lake near the boat on Wednesday afternoon. While Dorsey was wearing a life vest when the drifting vessel was discovered, an adult life vest was found nearby in the boat’s cabin.

The boat had been overdue for a return from a three-hour rental period and was subsequently discovered by lake staff to be drifting in the north side of the lake with a sleeping Dorsey onboard.

Furthermore, the source relayed to People that Rivera would stop at nothing to ensure the best life for her son, whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Dorsey.

"Back in the day, her life was all about her career. It was all about acting, singing, using her platform for equal rights, empowerment, anti-bullying – I think her priorities have shifted," the source explained. "Her working less isn’t because she doesn’t want to work, but she’s a mom. Her son comes first. That’s apparent in everything she’s posted and done. Everything is about her son.”

Since news broke of Rivera’s disappearance late Wednesday, dozens of her friends and former costars have taken to social media calling for prayers and her safe return.

Simply put, "Everybody is in disbelief," the source said.

The Ventura County police searched for the 33-year-old actress for hours late into the evening on Wednesday, and on Thursday, and recovery efforts are ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.