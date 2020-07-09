Nancy Grace on presumed death of 'Glee' actress Naya Rivera: Foul play can't be ruled out yet

Although "Glee" star Naya Rivera is missing and presumed dead, it is still too early to tell whether or not there was any foul play involved in her disappearance, Fox Nation's Nancy Grace pointed out Thursday.

In an interview on "Fox & Friends" with host Ainsley Earhardt, the "Crime Stories" host said that in taking into consideration Rivera's "history with her son," she did not believe that Rivera would willingly leave him alone in a "life-threatening situation."

Four-year-old Joey Rivera was found sleeping alone on a boat in the middle of Lake Piru -- a manmade reservoir just north of Los Angeles -- on Wednesday.

The Ventura County police searched for the 33-year-old actress for hours late into the evening.

According to KNBC, the sheriff's department also reported that Rivera and her son had gone swimming during their excursion – he was wearing a life jacket but she wasn’t – and he got back into the boat but she didn’t.

"So, there's no whitewater, [there are] no rapids, there’s no current. But still, you don't leave a child even in a life vest in a boat in a lake," said Grace. "I don't think she left him willingly. The fact that her life vest was still in the boat is very concerning."

Grace told Earhardt that she takes what child witnesses say "as stated."

"He says they went swimming and mommy did not get back in the boat. To me, that may rule out foul play," she said.

However, there is more that needs to be done before conclusions can be drawn.

"What I think they need to do now -- and I have helped conduct underwater searches -- is bring in a dive team, bring inside scan sonar, and also bring in tracker dogs who can track through [the] water," Grace said.

"I'd also like to investigate who rented the boat and the life jackets and find out were there just two people, Mommy and son? Or was someone else there?" she asked. "Also, not to suggest they are involved, but the ex-husband, boyfriends, ex-boyfriends, potential stalkers need to be investigated now.

"To me, this seems accidental on the surface. But, we don't know yet," Grace concluded.

Fox News' Brie Stimson and The Associated Press contributed to this report.