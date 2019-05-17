Matthew Morrison reflects on 'Glee's 10-year anniversary since its premiere: 'It makes me feel proud'

Matthew Morrison is celebrating the legacy of "Glee."

The hit comedy-musical series that debuted on Fox 10 years ago on May 19 broke barriers and skyrocketed its relatively unknown cast to fame. Morrison played the director of the high school's choir director, Will Schuester, who brought the school's misfits together and taught them how to accept one another all through elaborate song and dance routines.

The series hailed from Emmy-winning producer Ryan Murphy and tackled themes of bullying, adolescence, love and loss. "Glee" went on to win four Golden Globes, a SAG award and four Primetime Emmy awards.

Morrison recently spoke with Fox News about the cultural impact of the show, his audition for the pilot and if a reunion could ever happen in the future.

Fox News: "Glee" is celebrating its 10th anniversary since the premiere in 2009. How does it feel to be a part of a show that influenced pop culture so heavily?

Matthew Morrison: I love the show so much more now than I did when I was filming it. It was so difficult because we were working crazy hours. When we weren’t filming we were in dance rehearsal or in the recording studio. But it feels great because the show has given so much back to me.

I meet people in college or just out of college and they were in high school when they were watching "Glee" and they talk about how the show has really helped them face bullying or come out of the closet. I love being a part of a show that actually stood for something that had such strong messages and that really helped change people’s lives. It makes me feel proud to be a part of something that was phenomenal in so many ways.

Fox News: The cast has been through a lot — how have you guys leaned on each other?

Morrison: We’re all on this amazing text chain and we’re always supporting each other with our endeavors. We try to get together every year, at least once a year, for a big "Glee-union." Probably Kevin McHale (Artie) updates the most in the text group.

Fox News: Would you be open to a special reunion show or special concert?

Morrison: I don’t think it’s possible to do a reunion because the show was such a moment in our culture. I feel like [back then] was the perfect time [for the show] and I don’t think it can be recreated but I’m open to a concert. That would be fun if we used as a platform to raise money for some kind of charity or organization.

Fox News: Do you have a special memory from your "Glee" audition?

Morrison: I put myself on tape [for the role]. I was working in New York at the time and they loved the tape so much that all the producers came to New York to audition me.

Before that happened I was thinking like, ‘What would a teacher do? How would a teacher act?’ so I learned how to play 'Over the Rainbow' on the ukulele which went over very well… so well they actually put it in the show.

I also remember from my audition that Ryan Murphy was obsessed with my boots — these motorcycle boots.

Fox News: Which do you prefer, acting and singing on Broadway or on a TV show?

Morrison: I’m a Broadway baby at heart. That’s my first love. The community that we built on "Glee" was very special but there’s nothing like the community you build in a theatrical space because there is no cut.

If you mess up onstage, one of your cast has to have your back. That really bonds a cast. I love the live aspect of performing — only having one shot to do something with an audience right there.