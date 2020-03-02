Paula Abdul loses two of her dogs in the same week: 'A big piece of my heart is missing'

Last week was a little rough for Paula Abdul.

The "Straight Up" singer took to Instagram on Monday to share that two of her dogs passed away last week.

The announcement came with three pictures of the pups.

In the first, Abdul holds a small black-and-white dog while a Yorkie cuddles up beside her. The next two pics are solo shots of the dogs.

"This last week, I lost two of my precious angels- Tinkerbell and Charity," Abdul, 57, wrote in the caption. "A big piece of my heart is missing. So grateful to have been their Mommy and for all the unconditional love they gave me for all these years."

She added: "It’s amazing the kind of love a dog provides- it’s truly a gift from God."

Abdul has proven to be quite the dog lover, never shying away from sharing photos and videos of her pets to Instagram.

Earlier this month, the former "American Idol" judge shared a video of herself sprawled out on the sofa with four dogs surrounding her.

"Just call me Dr. Doolittle," she said in the caption.

Abdul also brought one of her pups on stage with her during an appearance on "A Little Late with Lilly Singh," where Abdul revealed that her dog's nails are often painted.

"She picks her own color," Abdul said. "She loves pink, but she turns her head to reds."