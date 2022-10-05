Gisele Bündchen has been working with a divorce lawyer for 'weeks': report

Gisele Bündchen has been reportedly working with a divorce lawyer for "weeks" after reports surfaced on Tuesday that she and Tom Brady hired divorce attorneys amid marriage trouble rumors.

According to People, Bündchen has been working with a divorce attorney for "awhile," and the outlet noted that both parties have hired divorce attorneys.

"Gisele has been talking to a divorce lawyer for awhile but to my knowledge has not filed anything and is still talking to Tom about their issues," a source told the outlet, adding: "This is not something that just happened today."

The sourced continued, "Many people talk to lawyers but don't go through with it when the realities of money set in. But in this case, both sides have plenty, and it isn't one-sided, so it could be a different situation."

Tom Brady's rep had no comment when reached by Fox News Digital about reports that the seven-time Super Bowl champion and his wife have hired divorce attorneys.

Per Page Six, both Brady and Bündchen have hired attorneys and are figuring out how to separate their assets.

"I don’t think there will be any coming back now," a source told the outlet. "They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be."

The couple, married for 13 years, are reportedly spending time apart. Bündchen has recently been spotted a few times in Miami without her wedding ring.

In July, Brady announced that he was retiring from football. Months later, the 45-year-old revealed he wouldn't quit the sport just yet.

This prompted reports claiming Brady and Bündchen had been spending significant time away from one another over the summer.

In Elle’s October cover story, Bündchen shared her concerns regarding her husband returning to the sport and how she was thrilled when he announced his retirement.

"Obviously, I have my concerns. This is a very violent sport, and I have my children, and I would like him to be more present," she told the outlet.

"I have definitely had those conversations with him over and over again. But, ultimately, I feel that everybody has to make a decision that works for [them]. He needs to follow his joy, too."

Gisele and Tom share two children together: son Benjamin Rein, 12, and daughter Vivian Lake, 9. Brady also has son Jack Edward, 15, with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.