Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen have 'grown apart' after spending most of the summer living separately: report

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen's marital troubles are reportedly not due to infidelity.

According to a new report, while rumors of adultery are unfounded, the 45-year-old NFL star and the 42-year-old Brazil-born supermodel have recently "grown apart."

"There is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side," an insider told Page Six.

"Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart," the source claimed.

GISELE BÜNDCHEN ADMITS 'CONCERNS' OVER TOM BRADY'S RETURN TO NFL, SAYS SHE WISHES HE COULD BE 'MORE PRESENT'

The source added that the embattled couple spent most of the summer living apart after taking a family vacation to the Bahamas with their son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9, in July.

Following their trip, Bündchen and the children spent three weeks at their home on the Nicoya Peninsula in Costa Rica, but Brady did not join them.

In addition, Page Six reported that the seven-time Super Bowl champion vacationed alone in the Bahamas with Benjamin and Vivian during his 11-day break from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp in August.

"Gisele wasn’t there in August. It was Tom’s time alone with the kids," the source noted.

The two, who have been married 13 years, reportedly have been trying to work through their issues but have been living separately with Bündchen living in New York while Brady has been staying in Florida to be close to his team.

Upon returning to camp, Brady had hinted at the pair's marital woes during a press conference ahead of the Buccaneers' first home game Sunday.

"It’s all personal, you know. Everyone’s got different situations that they’re dealing with," the California native said.

"We all have really unique challenges to our life. I’m 45 years old, man. There’s a lot of s--- going on, so just gotta figure out life the best you can. It’s a continuous process."

Meanwhile, the source dispelled a previous report that the couple had an "epic row" over Brady's decision to "unretire" from professional football in March.

"There wasn’t an epic fight," the insider said.

"Gisele has no problem with Tom returning to football. She wants him to be happy and wants him to play if that is what he wants.

All about family ♥️ pic.twitter.com/JwGwEXVwhI — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) September 25, 2022

"There was never an ultimatum set down for Tom to choose between football or her. Their problems are more about the distance that has been created between them over a longer period of time."

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Previous reports had indicated that the couple's rift stemmed from Bündchen's disappointment over Brady's decision to return to the NFL as she had hoped that he would spend more time with his family in retirement.

The Vogue cover star was also conspicuously absent from Brady's game Sunday at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida.

The game was attended by Benjamin and Vivian as well as Brady's 15-year-old, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, 51.

The quarterback was seen sharing a sweet moment with his children in a video shared by the Buccaneers' Twitter account. He stopped to hug Vivian and kiss her on the forehead and embraced his sons before taking the field.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Gisele continues to be dedicated to her kids and is working on personal projects," a source told People magazine.

The Buccaneers lost their home opener to the Green Bay Packers, 14-12.

Representatives for Brady and Bündchen did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.