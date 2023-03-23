Expand / Collapse search
Gisele Bündchen
Published

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady's son was bullied over sports

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady share two children, Vivian and Benjamin

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
Here is why Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady were able to divorce quickly Video

Here is why Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady were able to divorce quickly

Fox News legal analyst Mercedes Colwin provides an analysis on Brady, Bundchen's private settlement as the power couple's 13-year marriage comes to an end.

Brazillian supermodel and mother of two Gisele Bündchen is a protective parent.

Bündchen revealed how her 13-year-old son Benjamin was bullied over sports for being the son of ex-NFL star Tom Brady. 

During an all-encompassing Vanity Fair interview, it was mentioned that, after a baseball game in Boston, the "athletic pressure of being Brady's son led to bullying."

During a 2019 Men's Health interview, Brady confessed it was difficult for him to understand that both of his sons didn't enjoy sports as much as he did.

GISELE BÜNDCHEN SHOOTS DOWN ‘RIDICULOUS’ REPORTS SHE’S DATING TOM BRADY’S FRIEND, BILLIONAIRE JEFFREY SOFFER

"It was hard for me. I was like, 'What do you mean? He's a boy; he should do all these things that I do,'" the former quarterback admitted.

Despite Bündchen and Brady’s tumultuous split, their kids are doing well.

Gisele Bündchen revealed how her 13-year-old son was bullied over sports because he is Tom Brady's son.

Gisele Bündchen revealed how her 13-year-old son was bullied over sports because he is Tom Brady's son. (Tristar Media/Norm Hall)

Jack, who Brady shares with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, is Bündchen’s "bonus child." 

"I love him so much," the 42-year-old said. 

Gisele Bündchen says Jack, who Tom Brady shares with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, is her "bonus child," in addition to Benjamin and Vivian.

Gisele Bündchen says Jack, who Tom Brady shares with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, is her "bonus child," in addition to Benjamin and Vivian. (Simon Bruty/Anychance/Getty Images)

Bündchen says Jack is "quarterbacking" and hoping to attend his father’s alma mater at the University of Michigan. 

Benjamin has his own hobbies.

Gisele Bündchen said her son Benjamin is into more "non-ball" sports like surfing and skiing.

Gisele Bündchen said her son Benjamin is into more "non-ball" sports like surfing and skiing. (Kevin C. Cox)

"Benny" was lounging with his friends and studying for a math test during his mom's interview. He prefers drawing on his iPad, surfing and skiing.

GISELE BÜNDCHEN DEBUNKS RUMORS ABOUT TOM BRADY DIVORCE: 'THE DEATH OF MY DREAM'

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen share two children, Vivian and Benjamin. Brady shares Jack with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan.

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen share two children, Vivian and Benjamin. Brady shares Jack with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan. (Getty Images/Instagram: Tom Brady)

Bündchen and Brady’s daughter Vivian, or "Vivi," enjoys the equestrian life and aspires to be a horse jumper one day. Bündchen said Vivi loves to dabble in arts and crafts, like tie-dye. 

Apparently, Vivi resembles her supermodel mother so much she’s able to unlock Bündchen’s Face ID on her phone.

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady's daughter Vivian, or "Vivi," enjoys the equestrian life and aspires to be a horse jumper one day.

Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady’s daughter Vivian, or "Vivi," enjoys the equestrian life and aspires to be a horse jumper one day. (Douglas P. DeFelice)

Bündchen told Vanity Fair her kids "love" practicing jujitsu and have "thrown themselves" into the martial art.

"Jack loves it too, but he doesn’t do it as much because he’s not with us as much," she pointed out.

Jack Brady showed up to support his dad Tom Brady when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were playing the Green Bay Packers.

Jack Brady showed up to support his dad Tom Brady when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were playing the Green Bay Packers. (Douglas P. DeFelice)

The Bündchen and Brady family have a room dedicated to the martial art, and instructors often travel with them.

There has also been speculation that Bündchen is dating her jujitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente after the two have been seen spending time together in Costa Rica.

Gisele Bündchen graced the cover of the April issue of Vanity Fair.

Gisele Bündchen graced the cover of the April issue of Vanity Fair. (Credit: Lachlan Bailey/Vanity Fair)

She didn't say anything about the reports that she and Valente are dating. 

"I think, at this point, unfortunately, because I’m divorced, I’m sure that they’re going to try to attach me to anything," she told the outlet.

Bündchen praised Valente and his brothers, saying she's "grateful" to know them.

"Not only have they helped me and helped my kids, but they have become great friends, and Joaquim especially. He’s our teacher and, most importantly, he’s a person that I admire and that I trust. It’s so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that type of energy."

Gisele Bündchen said her kids love practicing jujitsu and have "thrown themselves" into the martial art.

Gisele Bündchen said her kids love practicing jujitsu and have "thrown themselves" into the martial art. (Credit: Lachlan Bailey/Vanity Fair)

Bündchen and Brady made headlines last October with news of their split.

She candidly addressed the reason the former power couple decided to call it quits after 13 years of marriage.

"Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart," she told the media outlet.

"As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make. That doesn’t mean you don’t love the person. It just means that, in order for you to be authentic and truly live the life that you want to live, you have to have somebody who can meet you in the middle, right? It’s a dance. It’s a balance."

The April issue of Vanity Fair is out April 4.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

