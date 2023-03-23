Gisele Bündchen and Tom Brady's son was bullied over sports

Brazillian supermodel and mother of two Gisele Bündchen is a protective parent.

Bündchen revealed how her 13-year-old son Benjamin was bullied over sports for being the son of ex-NFL star Tom Brady.

During an all-encompassing Vanity Fair interview, it was mentioned that, after a baseball game in Boston, the "athletic pressure of being Brady's son led to bullying."

During a 2019 Men's Health interview, Brady confessed it was difficult for him to understand that both of his sons didn't enjoy sports as much as he did.

"It was hard for me. I was like, 'What do you mean? He's a boy; he should do all these things that I do,'" the former quarterback admitted.

Despite Bündchen and Brady’s tumultuous split, their kids are doing well.

Jack, who Brady shares with ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, is Bündchen’s "bonus child."

"I love him so much," the 42-year-old said.

Bündchen says Jack is "quarterbacking" and hoping to attend his father’s alma mater at the University of Michigan.

Benjamin has his own hobbies.

"Benny" was lounging with his friends and studying for a math test during his mom's interview. He prefers drawing on his iPad, surfing and skiing.

Bündchen and Brady’s daughter Vivian, or "Vivi," enjoys the equestrian life and aspires to be a horse jumper one day. Bündchen said Vivi loves to dabble in arts and crafts, like tie-dye.

Apparently, Vivi resembles her supermodel mother so much she’s able to unlock Bündchen’s Face ID on her phone.

Bündchen told Vanity Fair her kids "love" practicing jujitsu and have "thrown themselves" into the martial art.

"Jack loves it too, but he doesn’t do it as much because he’s not with us as much," she pointed out.

The Bündchen and Brady family have a room dedicated to the martial art, and instructors often travel with them.

There has also been speculation that Bündchen is dating her jujitsu instructor, Joaquim Valente after the two have been seen spending time together in Costa Rica.

She didn't say anything about the reports that she and Valente are dating.

"I think, at this point, unfortunately, because I’m divorced, I’m sure that they’re going to try to attach me to anything," she told the outlet.

Bündchen praised Valente and his brothers, saying she's "grateful" to know them.

"Not only have they helped me and helped my kids, but they have become great friends, and Joaquim especially. He’s our teacher and, most importantly, he’s a person that I admire and that I trust. It’s so good to have that kind of energy, to have my kids around that type of energy."

Bündchen and Brady made headlines last October with news of their split.

She candidly addressed the reason the former power couple decided to call it quits after 13 years of marriage.

"Sometimes you grow together; sometimes you grow apart," she told the media outlet.

"As time goes by, we realize that we just wanted different things, and now we have a choice to make. That doesn’t mean you don’t love the person. It just means that, in order for you to be authentic and truly live the life that you want to live, you have to have somebody who can meet you in the middle, right? It’s a dance. It’s a balance."

The April issue of Vanity Fair is out April 4.