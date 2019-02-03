Gisele Bündchen shows love for Tom Brady ahead of Super Bowl

Gisele Bündchen is supporting husband Tom Brady ahead of his trip to Super Bowl LIII with the New England Patriots.

ANGRY GISELE DEFENDS TOM BRADY AFTER SUPER BOWL LOSS

The supermodel posted a photo cozying up to Brady, 41, on the field, captioning the sweet snap, "I got your back!"

The quarterback replied, "And I have yours!!!"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bündchen, 38, has been one of Brady's biggest cheerleaders since they tied the knot in 2009.

In 2012, a furious Bündchen defended Brady after the Patriots lost the Super Bowl to the New York Giants, fuming of his teammates, "My husband cannot f—king throw the ball and catch the ball at the same time. I can't believe they dropped the ball so many times."

GISELE CAN'T CONVINCE TOM BRADY TO RETIRE FROM FOOTBALL

In December 2018, Bündchen confessed on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" that she's tried to get Brady — now the oldest quarterback in the NFL — to retire, but it hasn't worked out because she doesn't want to stop him from doing what he loves.

"I definitely wouldn't want to have his job ... it's definitely something that you get concerned [about]," she said. "He loves it so much, and you got to let him do what he loves."