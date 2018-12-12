Gisele Bündchen can't convince Tom Brady to retire from football

Gisele Bündchen can't get Tom Brady to leave the NFL — and she's tried.

The supermodel appeared on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" on Wednesday, where the hostess, a New Orleans Saints fan, urged Bündchen to get Brady to quit his job as quarterback for the New England Patriots.

"I think you should talk with him about that. I haven’t been very successful [at it]," Bündchen, 38, said. "I want him to do whatever makes him happy, but maybe if you have a conversation with him — explain that you love the Saints."

She added that while she's concerned about the potential injuries Brady, 41, may suffer in the game, she can't stop him from his passion.

"I definitely wouldn't want to have his job ... it's definitely something that you get concerned [about]," she said. "He loves it so much, and you got to let him do what he loves."

The Brazilian-born bombshell also addressed rumors that she's retiring.

"I'm the farthest I've ever been from retiring," she said. "I've never worked so hard in my life actually. … I love working, I love creating. That’s why we’re here, to just keep creating and expanding and learning.”