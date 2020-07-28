Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

House and Home
Published

Gigi Hadid's redecorated NYC apartment divides Twitter users

The supermodel thanked her mother and architect Gordon Kahn for helping

By Janine Puhak | Fox News
close
Gigi Hadid leaves court after being called as potential juror in Harvey Weinstein rape trialVideo

Gigi Hadid leaves court after being called as potential juror in Harvey Weinstein rape trial

Supermodel Gigi Hadid was seen leaving Manhattan Supreme Court Monday, after being called as a potential juror in the Harvey Weinstein rape trial. Hadid appeared along with over 100 other New Yorkers and raised her hand when Judge James Burke asked if anyone 'knew a member of either side's legal team,' or if they knew anyone on a list of witnesses who would be called during the trial.

Gigi Hadid can work any runway, but playful Twitter users are skeptical that she’s ready to design herself.

The 25-year-old supermodel recently gave fans a glimpse of her redecorated apartment in New York City, dishing that she "spent all of last year" making the "passion project/dream spot” uniquely her own.

SUMMER IN THE BACKYARD: 4 POPULAR FIRE PIT STYLES TO SET UP

“Of course it all came together right before quarantining out of the city.... but I’m excited for the time I’ll get to spend enjoying all the special corners that were made with a lil help from some of my favorite creatives who embraced my ideas and didn’t call me crazy,” Hadid told her 55 million Instagram followers on Sunday.

The pregnant model also gave a special shout-out to her mother Yolanda Hadid and architect Gordon Kahn for bringing the vision to life.

An eclectic aesthetic unites Hadid’s new space, from bright, bohemian furniture to a bathroom wall full of old New Yorker magazine covers, to an inexplicable bowl of billiard balls in the kitchen, cabinets decorated with dyed pasta and an enormous sculpture of a yellow pen, among other funky details.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Naturally, social media commenters had a whole lot to say about the renovation, and various Twitter posts featuring photos of the apartment have gone viral with thousands of shares and hundreds of comments.

Though most questioned some of the model’s interior design principles – with many especially fixated on the mysterious kitchen pool balls – fans defended Hadid’s style and voiced their excitement for her growing family to spend time there.

The model and boyfriend Zayn Malik are expecting their first child together; the baby is reportedly due in September.

Gigi Hadid recently gave fans a glimpse of her redecorated apartment in New York City.

Gigi Hadid recently gave fans a glimpse of her redecorated apartment in New York City. (Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for WARDROBE.NYC)

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

Janine Puhak is an editor for Fox News Lifestyle. Follow her on Twitter at @JaninePuhak

Trending in Lifestyle