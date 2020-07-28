Gigi Hadid's redecorated NYC apartment divides Twitter users

Gigi Hadid can work any runway, but playful Twitter users are skeptical that she’s ready to design herself.

The 25-year-old supermodel recently gave fans a glimpse of her redecorated apartment in New York City, dishing that she "spent all of last year" making the "passion project/dream spot” uniquely her own.

SUMMER IN THE BACKYARD: 4 POPULAR FIRE PIT STYLES TO SET UP

“Of course it all came together right before quarantining out of the city.... but I’m excited for the time I’ll get to spend enjoying all the special corners that were made with a lil help from some of my favorite creatives who embraced my ideas and didn’t call me crazy,” Hadid told her 55 million Instagram followers on Sunday.

The pregnant model also gave a special shout-out to her mother Yolanda Hadid and architect Gordon Kahn for bringing the vision to life.

An eclectic aesthetic unites Hadid’s new space, from bright, bohemian furniture to a bathroom wall full of old New Yorker magazine covers, to an inexplicable bowl of billiard balls in the kitchen, cabinets decorated with dyed pasta and an enormous sculpture of a yellow pen, among other funky details.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

Naturally, social media commenters had a whole lot to say about the renovation, and various Twitter posts featuring photos of the apartment have gone viral with thousands of shares and hundreds of comments.

Though most questioned some of the model’s interior design principles – with many especially fixated on the mysterious kitchen pool balls – fans defended Hadid’s style and voiced their excitement for her growing family to spend time there.

The model and boyfriend Zayn Malik are expecting their first child together; the baby is reportedly due in September.

CLICK HERE FOR FOX NEWS' CONTINUING CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE