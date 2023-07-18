Gigi Hadid arrested in Cayman Islands for marijuana possession: 'All's well that ends well'

Model Gigi Hadid was arrested July 10 after arriving to the Cayman Islands with marijuana in her possession, Fox News Digital confirmed.

"Gigi was traveling with marijuana purchased legally in NYC with a medical license," a representative for Hadid confirmed to People magazine. "It has also been legal for medical use in Grand Cayman since 2017. Her record remains clear, and she enjoyed the rest of her time on the island."

Hadid shared a handful of photos and video from her time on the island shortly after the news broke.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW THE INSTAGRAM POST

"All's well that ends well," she captioned the post.

GIGI HADID ADMITS NEPO BABY STATUS, REVEALS ‘I DON’T THINK I'M THE PRETTIEST'

A representative for Hadid did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Hadid and friends arrived to the island via private jet July 10 and were processed by Customs and Border Control. A small amount of marijuana, seemingly enough for personal use, and other drug paraphernalia were found.

The model was subsequently arrested and taken to the Prisoner Detention Center and later released on bail.

Hadid appeared in summary court, where she pleaded guilty and was fined $1,000.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

Hadid has been sharing photos from her vacation on Instagram.

"mornin!" she captioned a photo set four days ago.

One of the photos showed off a dragon tattoo on the Victoria's Secret model's hip.

APP USERS CLICK HERE TO VIEW INSTAGRAM POST

Hadid is the mother to a daughter she shares with her ex-boyfriend, Zayn Malik.

The pair broke up in late 2021 after welcoming Khai in 2020.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"She has already given me so much," the model told The Sunday Times in an interview. "I always wanted to be a mom, but I was never obsessive about it or [thought that] I was put on this Earth to be a mom. I’ve always been quite organized, so having Khai at the time that I did was a blessing. I’m so glad to be a young mom."