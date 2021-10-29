Zayn Malik pleads no contest to harassment charges after allegedly shoving Gigi Hadid’s mother Yolanda

Zayn Malik has pleaded no contest to four counts of harassment against his ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid and her mother Yolanda Hadid following a volatile September argument at their Pennsylvania home, a spokesperson for the Bucks County District Attorney’s Office confirmed to Fox News on Friday.

According to court documents obtained by Fox News, the former One Direction singer allegedly "grabbed [Yolanda] and shoved her into a dresser, causing mental anguish and physical pain."

The 28-year-old allegedly hurled a series of nuclear insults to the matriarch, 57, and ordered her to "stay away from [my] f---ing daughter." It’s unclear why he also allegedly said, "the f---ing sperm that came out of [my] f---ing c—k."

At one point he allegedly told a security guard on hand to "get the f—k out of my f---ing house copper" while attempting to fight him. He also allegedly called Yolanda a "f---ing Dutch slut."

ZAYN MALIK’S SISTER WARNS ABOUT ‘KARMA’ AFTER YOLANDA HADID’S HIT CLAIMS

During the argument, Malik allegedly screamed at Gigi, 26, to "strap on some f---ing balls and defend your partner against your f---ing mother in my house."

It is believed he told the supermodel this statement over the phone while she was away for work.

Malik is on a 90 days probation for each count, totaling 360 days. He is ordered to complete an anger management class, as well as a domestic violence program. He must have zero contact with Yolanda or the security guard. If all the conditions are satisfied after six months, the judge could terminate the probation. In addition, he was also fined.

Malik previously spoke out after he was accused of striking his now ex-girlfriend and her mother.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"I adamantly deny striking Yolanda Hadid and for the sake of my daughter I decline to give any further details and I hope that Yolanda will reconsider her false allegations and move towards healing these family issues in private," he told TMZ in a statement on Thursday.

Malik also took to social media earlier in the day to say there were "harsh words shared" not long after news broke to address the allegations.

"As you all know I am a private person and I very much want to create a safe space and private space for my daughter to grow up in," he began on Twitter. "A place where private family matters aren't thrown on the world stage for all to poke and pick apart."

Malik and Gigi share a daughter, whom they welcomed in September 2020. The two stars began an on-again-off-again relationship in 2015, though People magazine reported that they have split once again following the incident.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"In an effort to protect that space for her I agreed not to contest claims arising from an argument I had with a family member of my partner's who entered our home while my partner was away several weeks ago," Malik continued.

"Gigi is solely focused on the best for Khai," a rep told E! News. "She asks for privacy during this time."

Fox News has reached out to reps for Hadid, Malik, Yolanda and her other daughter, Bella Hadid, for comment.

TMZ previously reported that sources told the outlet that Malik allegedly "struck" Yolanda and the former model was reportedly seriously considering filing a police report.

ZAYN MALIK DENIES CLAIMS HE STRUCK GIGI HADID'S MOTHER YOLANDA IN FIGHT

Multiple sources told People magazine that Malik and Hadid have split up.

"They are not together right now. They are both good parents though," said a friend of the Hadid family. "They co-parent. Yolanda is of course very protective of Gigi. She wants the best for her daughter and grandchild."

Malik and Gigi are known for being somewhat private, only sharing photos of their daughter occasionally, and never showing her face.

They also waited several months to reveal their daughter's name: Khai Hadid Malik.

Fox News' Nate Day contributed to this report.