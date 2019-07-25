George Michael's ex Fadi Fawaz arrested for 'extensive damage' to late singer's $6 million home

George Michael's ex Fadi Fawaz was dramatically arrested after going berserk and allegedly smashing up the late singer’s $6.25 million house.

Cops swooped on the London property last night after neighbors saw topless Fawaz, 46, standing on the roof.

They also heard loud smashing noises and saw water gushing out of the front door.

When officers arrived, jobless Fawaz was arrested on suspicion of aggravated criminal damage.

One neighbor said: “The damage inside the house is really bad. I’ve never seen anything like it.

“Every fixture and fitting, every door and window, everything George left in there — it’s all completely destroyed.

“Even the toilets and sinks have been smashed. There’s major damage to the walls and even the ceilings.

“This can’t have happened in just one night, he must have been systematically smashing the place up for a long time.

“It’s such a shame because George loved that place and it used to be so beautiful.”

It comes after the Sun on Sunday revealed windows at the property had been smashed — with Fawaz bizarrely claiming he was doing home improvements.

Fadi has been living at the house since lover Michael, 53, was found dead in bed on Christmas Day in 2016.

Last year it emerged the Wham! star did not leave anything for Fadi in his $121 million will.

Michael’s family want Fawaz out of the house, near Regents Park in central London, but he is refusing to leave. He has vowed he will only leave “in a box.”

“I don’t know if he’s on something but he’s lost his head."

A Met Police spokesman described the damage to the property as “extensive.”

The spokesman said: “Police were called on Tuesday, 23 July at around 7 p.m. to a report of a man seen on the roof of an address.

“Officers attended and the man was no longer on the roof but inside the address, which had extensive damage.

“Due to the damage inside the property the London Fire Brigade attended.

“The man has been arrested on suspicion of aggravated criminal damage. He has been taken into custody at a north London police station.”

A spokesman for London Fire Bridge confirmed firefighters were called to the address at 8.24 p.m. on Tuesday and helped clear up the leaking water. They left half an hour later.

