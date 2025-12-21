Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

George Clooney's sister dead at 65 after losing cancer battle

George Clooney's sister, Adelia 'Ada' Zeidler, 65, was an elementary art teacher who died peacefully surrounded by loved ones in Kentucky

By Christina Dugan Ramirez Fox News
Fox News Flash top entertainment headlines of the week

George Clooney's sister, Adelia "Ada" Zeidler has died. She was 65. 

Zeidler died from cancer on Friday, Dec. 19, People magazine confirmed.

"My sister, Ada, was my hero," Clooney told the outlet. "She faced down cancer with courage and humor. I’ve never met anyone so brave. Amal and I will miss her terribly."

Zeidler died peacefully surrounded by the people she loved at St. Elizabeth Healthcare in Augusta, Ky., according to her obituary

GEORGE CLOONEY SLAMS CELEBRITY DIVAS, CREDITS KENTUCKY ROOTS FOR KEEPING HIM GROUNDED

George Clooney, his sister Adelia Zeidler

George Clooney's sister died from cancer on Dec. 19. (Getty Images/Metcalfe-Hennessey Funeral Home)

"A talented artist, she shared her skills as an elementary art teacher at Augusta Independent School for several years." the obituary read. "In high school, her academic achievements qualified her to be a National Merit Scholar. Her love for reading connected her with other readers in a local book club. She was also a member of the Augusta Art Guild and was a past grand marshal of Augusta’s Annual White Christmas Parade."

"In addition to her parents, she leaves behind her beloved children, Nick Zeidler and Allison Zeidler Herolaga and her husband, Kenny; her brother, George Clooney and his wife, Amal; and several uncles, aunts, and cousins."

Adelia Zeidler and George Clooney pictured

Adelia "Ada" Zeidler attended her brother's high-profile Italian wedding to Amal Clooney in 2014.  ( Robino Salvatore/GC Images)

Though Zeidler had remained out of the public eye throughout Clooney's rise to stardom, the brother and sister duo remained tight-knit. 

George Clooney at a premiere

Though Zeidler had remained out of the public eye throughout Clooney's rise to stardom, the brother and sister duo remained tight-knit.  (Joe Maher/Getty Images for Warner Brothers)

"My sister, I’m very close to," the actor told CBS This Morning in 2015.

The siblings, who grew up together in the small town of Augusta, Kentucky, reunited at Clooney's high-profile, Italian wedding to wife, Amal, in 2014. 

