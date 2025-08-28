Expand / Collapse search
George Clooney forced to skip Venice Film Festival events due to illness

Actor's rep confirms sinus infection forced him to cut back activities at major film festival

Stephanie Giang-Paunon By Stephanie Giang-Paunon Fox News
George Clooney talks family life at Kennedy Center Honors Video

George Clooney talks family life at Kennedy Center Honors

George and Amal Clooney joked "one day" their twins would care that their dad is a star.

Hollywood star George Clooney, 64, skipped a string of major appearances at the Venice Film Festival, as he battles a sinus infection, his rep confirmed with Fox News Digital. 

"George has been diagnosed with a sinus infection and is under doctor’s orders to cut back all activities today," Clooney’s rep said Thursday. 

Clooney was a no-show at a press junket for "Jay Kelly," his latest film directed by Noah Baumbach, and missed a high-profile dinner with co-stars Adam Sandler and Laura Dern.

George Clooney

George Clooney is seen at Hotel Excelsior during the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on Aug. 27, 2025, in Italy. (Ernesto Ruscio/Getty Images)

The "Ocean's Eleven" actor was reportedly seen boarding a water taxi at approximately 4 p.m. local time Wednesday as he quietly left the Hotel Excelsior to rest up — skipping nearly every major press obligation for the day.

His absence extended into the next day, as Clooney also missed the official press conference for the Netflix release.

At the event, the press conference moderator addressed his absence.

George Clooney

The "Ocean's Eleven" actor was reportedly seen boarding a water taxi at approximately 4 p.m. local time Wednesday as he quietly left the Hotel Excelsior to rest up. (Victor Boyko/Getty Images)

"As you may know, George Clooney is not going to be here because he has a bad sinus infection. We really hope, and I think he should be on the red carpet tonight. But he is very sorry he cannot be with us."

Director Baumbach lightened the mood, and quipped, "Even movie stars get sick." 

Clooney arrived in Venice on Tuesday with his wife, Amal.

The couple arrived by boat in elegantly coordinated Italian Riviera–inspired ensembles.

Amal Clooney, George Clooney

Amal Clooney and George Clooney arrive in Venice ahead of the 82nd Venice International Film Festival on Aug. 26, 2025. (Jacopo Raule/GC Images)

Amal stunned in a chic light-yellow dress, with a halter top and gold belt cinched at the waist. She accessorized with gold earrings and a white mini-purse, as the Hollywood couple walked hand in hand through the Venice streets. 

The Oscar winner stepped out in a fitted black polo, beige slim-fit pants and brown suede loafers, completing the look with a matching belt and sunglasses. 

Clooney rocked his natural gray hair color during his visit to Italy. 

George Clooney shows off silver hair at Tony Awards with wife Amal.

George Clooney ditched the dye in favor of his natural gray hair for the 2025 Tony Awards. (Getty Images)

The Hollywood actor had briefly gone dark, ditching his silver fox look and dyeing his hair for his role in Broadway's "Good Night, and Good Luck."

"It's bad. It's still dark on top, but it's gray at the bottom," he said during an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" where he wore a hat to "hide" the growth. Clooney admitted he hadn't dyed his hair in two months, since the beginning of the production.

"So you get that really nice-looking grow-out of gray," he said.

Clooney proposed to Amal in April 2014, and the couple married five months later in Venice, Italy. Three years later, in 2017, they welcomed twins Alexander and Ella.  

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is an Entertainment Writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.giang@fox.com and on Twitter: @SGiangPaunon.

