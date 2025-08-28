George Clooney forced to skip Venice Film Festival events due to illness

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Hollywood star George Clooney, 64, skipped a string of major appearances at the Venice Film Festival, as he battles a sinus infection, his rep confirmed with Fox News Digital.

"George has been diagnosed with a sinus infection and is under doctor’s orders to cut back all activities today," Clooney’s rep said Thursday.

Clooney was a no-show at a press junket for "Jay Kelly," his latest film directed by Noah Baumbach, and missed a high-profile dinner with co-stars Adam Sandler and Laura Dern.

The "Ocean's Eleven" actor was reportedly seen boarding a water taxi at approximately 4 p.m. local time Wednesday as he quietly left the Hotel Excelsior to rest up — skipping nearly every major press obligation for the day.

His absence extended into the next day, as Clooney also missed the official press conference for the Netflix release.

At the event, the press conference moderator addressed his absence.

"As you may know, George Clooney is not going to be here because he has a bad sinus infection. We really hope, and I think he should be on the red carpet tonight. But he is very sorry he cannot be with us."

Director Baumbach lightened the mood, and quipped, "Even movie stars get sick."

Clooney arrived in Venice on Tuesday with his wife, Amal.

The couple arrived by boat in elegantly coordinated Italian Riviera–inspired ensembles.

Amal stunned in a chic light-yellow dress, with a halter top and gold belt cinched at the waist. She accessorized with gold earrings and a white mini-purse, as the Hollywood couple walked hand in hand through the Venice streets.

The Oscar winner stepped out in a fitted black polo, beige slim-fit pants and brown suede loafers, completing the look with a matching belt and sunglasses.

Clooney rocked his natural gray hair color during his visit to Italy.

The Hollywood actor had briefly gone dark, ditching his silver fox look and dyeing his hair for his role in Broadway's "Good Night, and Good Luck."

"It's bad. It's still dark on top, but it's gray at the bottom," he said during an appearance on "Late Night with Seth Meyers" where he wore a hat to "hide" the growth. Clooney admitted he hadn't dyed his hair in two months, since the beginning of the production.

"So you get that really nice-looking grow-out of gray," he said.

