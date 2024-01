Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

George Carlin’s family is calling out an AI-generated comedy special using the late comedian’s voice and style.

Dudesy, a comedy AI platform founded by "Mad TV" alum Will Sasso and author and screenwriter Chad Kultgen, released an hourlong comedy special titled "George Carlin: I’m Glad I’m Dead," on YouTube and other platforms.

In the introduction, a robotic voice declares, "I’m Dudesy, and I’m a comedy AI. What you’re about to hear is my second hourlong special. Before I get started, I just want to let you know very clearly that what you’re about to hear is not George Carlin. It’s my impression of George Carlin that I developed in the exact same way a human impressionist would."

It continues, "I listened to all of George Carlin’s material and did my best to imitate his voice, cadence and attitude as well as the subject matter I think would have interested him today."

The special then goes on to cover a variety of topics, including religion, politics, social media and technology.

Carlin’s daughter, Kelly Carlin-McCall, decried the platform’s use of her father’s material and name.

"My dad spent a lifetime perfecting his craft from his very human life, brain and imagination. No machine will ever replace his genius," she wrote in a statement to Fox News Digital. "These AI generated products are clever attempts at trying to recreate a mind that will never exist again. Let’s let the artist’s work speak for itself."

She added, "Humans are so afraid of the void that we can’t let what has fallen into it stay there. Here’s an idea, how about we give some actual living human comedians a listen to?"

Carlin-McCall also shared a similar sentiment on her social media, and when a commenter asked if it had been authorized in any way, she replied, "No. Why would I make a statement about it if it was?"

She also noted on her post, "if you want to listen to the genuine George Carlin, he has 14 specials that you can find anywhere."

Representatives for Dudesy did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.

AI expert Marva Bailer noted, "These artists did a 180 on this project, instead of protecting their data privacy, Will and Chad, the hosts of this podcast program agreed to grant Dudesy A.I. access to their personal emails, text messages, social media accounts, purchase and browsing histories. Why? Dudsey A.I. offers that it can tailor the show to their specific personalities and entertain you at the highest level possible, the question is will it be worth it?"

According to their website, the Dudesy AI has access to all of Sasso and Kultgen’s "personal emails, text messages, social media accounts, purchases, and browsing histories so that it can tailor the show to their specific personalities and entertain you at the highest level possible. Every episode is an experiment that generates data that will be used to make the next episode even better! Eventually, Dudesy will be perfect and so will you."

In an accompanying podcast episode, Sasso and Kultgen reacted to an excerpt from the AI-generated special, which they claim to have been previously unaware was generated by Dudesy.

Sasso and Kultgen admired the AI’s ability to seemingly mimic Carlin’s signature style and voice, but they were divided on whether comedy would ever be fully replaced by AI.

"We have seen ‘impressions’ or quotes on what X star would think or say. This use of the image and likeness combined with personal data from the hosts in a digital-generated performance is new. The entertainment value may be there for some, it questions the legal use of the estate and brand property," Bailer said.

Despite the debate on the legality of such a recreation, in Bailer’s opinion, there is no sign of this type of creation slowing down, citing the recent announcement of an AI hologram of Elvis Presley being used in a show, produced by the company Layered Reality.

"Elvis recreated is the first 2024 announcement where an artist lives thanks to AI and Augmented Reality, bringing to life a library of thousands of Elvis Presley photos and video footage," Bailer said.

"Layered Reality, known for providing memorable shared experiences leveraging multisensory technologies to transport you back in time to the 1600’s or confrontation by a Martian Fighting machine, invites guests into the mind blowing, educational, energetic, and memorable iconic Elvis in ‘live’ concert," Bailer explained.

"This unique fan experience is proven in Sweden with the ABBA digital tour, [which had] $2 million in revenue per week, and recently announced Kiss. This is an opportunity for additional fan experiences during open weeks at venues or to prime, engage and inspire new audiences for new rock and roll talent."