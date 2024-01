Read this article for free! Plus get unlimited access to thousands of articles, videos and more with your free account! Please enter a valid email address. By entering your email, you are agreeing to Fox News Terms of Service and Privacy Policy , which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive . To access the content, check your email and follow the instructions provided.

Artificial intelligence – some people are all shook up about it, but it's changing the world inside and out.

Now, it's even resurrecting the king of rock ‘n’ roll.

Elvis Presley is slated to return to the stage as a life-sized A.I. hologram for an immersive show in London this November, followed by other major cities across the world, according to Variety. The "immersive concert experience," headed by immersive tech-based entertainment company Layered Reality, will allow fans to experience some of the legend's hits in concert decades after his death.

"The show peaks with a concert experience that will recreate the seismic impact of seeing Elvis live for a whole new generation of fans, blurring the lines between reality and fantasy," the show's website reads.

DOLLY PARTON, WHOOPI GOLDBERG ARE ANTI-HOLOGRAMS; EXPERT WARNS THEY ‘CAN NEVER FULLY ENSURE’ AGAINST USE

According to the site, the technology behind the "Elvis Evolution" experience will combine "technology, augmented reality, theatre, projection and multi-sensory effects" to mimic the concerts of the past, getting fans as close to seeing the rock ‘n’ roll king as possible without actually seeing the real thing.

"Elvis fans can look forward to a memory-making experience like no other. Through AI and groundbreaking tech you’ll be able to witness iconic Elvis performances as if you were really there, and celebrate defining moments in Elvis Presley’s extraordinary life and career," the page continues.

After the show, fans can stay at the venue for an after party for an Elvis-themed bar with live performances.

JAMES DEAN REPORTEDLY APPEARING IN NEW FILM WITH AI, EXPERTS WEIGH IN ON BENEFITS FOR STARS AFTER DEATH

It's only the latest example of artificial intelligence revolutionizing the entertainment industry, even by bringing back long-gone actors and musicians.

Movie star James Dean, who died in 1955 at age 24, got an A.I. makeover, starring in a film called "Back to Eden," a science fiction story about a journey across the United States with Dean.

A.I. advisor Marva Bailer previously told Fox News Digital artificial intelligence is a unique tool to help keep alive the memories of those who passed too soon.

"For stars who have had their life cut short, AI is definitely an opportunity to bring them back from the dead and they can be [re]created as a new performance, which really could just build on their legacy," she said.

COWBOYS ROLL OUT AI-POWERED VERSION OF JERRY JONES INSIDE AT&T STADIUM TO TAKE ON FAN QUESTIONS

Other bands, including ABBA and KISS, both especially popular during the 1970s, have transitioned to turning themselves into digital avatars to give fans a show.

Still, the concept has given some people suspicious minds, including personalities like Dolly Parton and Whoopi Goldberg, who each opposed the technology in their own ways.

"I think I’ve left a great body of work behind," Parton said during a press conference, per The Independent.

"I have to decide how much of that high-tech stuff I want to be involved [with] because I don’t want to leave my soul here on this Earth," she added.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think with some of this stuff, I’ll be grounded here forever… I’ll be around, we’ll find ways to keep me here," she continued.

Goldberg meanwhile, declared she is against being turned into a hologram, saying the opposition has been in her will for 15 years.

Fox News' Elizabeth Stanton and Caroline Thayer contributed to this report.