Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Actress Haley Pullos is fighting civil charges after she allegedly crashed her car into another vehicle while under the influence.

Pullos, known for her role as Molly Lansing on "General Hospital," was charged with felony DUI last April. The criminal trial is ongoing, but in new documents obtained by Fox News Digital, the soap opera star argues in the civil suit against her that she's not responsible for paying for damages.

At approximately 1:20 a.m. on April 29, 2023, Pullos crashed into plaintiff Courtney Wilder's car after she began driving the wrong way on a freeway in Pasadena, California. Wilder stated in his complaint that he "suffered severe, lasting injuries which have required extensive surgery and treatment and will continue to require treatment." He also said that his car was totaled after the incident.

‘GENERAL HOSPITAL’ STAR HALEY PULLOS FACES DUI CHARGE AFTER WRONG-WAY CRASH: POLICE

Wilder is suing Pullos, the lounge where she worked and allegedly drank alcohol before the crash, and the California Department of Transportation for failing to properly mark the lanes, adding to Pullos' apparent confusion as to which direction she should have been driving. He is seeking damages from all three defendants, including but not limited to payment for medical expenses and lost wages, according to the documents. Wilder is also asking that Pullos pay his attorney's fees.

In the response filed this week by Pullos' attorney, Devre D. Ross, the actress "denies generally and specifically each and every allegation" Wilder listed in his complaint, and she additionally denied that Wilder "sustained, or will sustain, any loss or damage in the manner or amount alleged."

Pullos further alleged that the damages listed in Wilder's complaint were caused by him, and that any damages or injuries were "either wholly or in part, intentionally or negligently caused by person, firms, corporation, or entities other than" herself.

‘GENERAL HOSPITAL' STAR HALEY PULLOS RETURNS TO COURT OVER FELONY DUI CHARGES

She also claimed that any damages were because Wilder failed to mitigate them himself. Another section of the documents see Pullos allege that Wilder "engaged in intentional and negligent conduct" and because of that, it would be "unjust and "unconscionable" to make Pullos liable for the damages.

Pullos stated that "if [Wilder] suffered any damages, said damage occurred as a proximate result of [his] own acts, and not as a result of" her actions.

In a separate defense, Pullos and her attorney claimed that Wilder does not have the "legal capacity" to sue her. Another claim states that the treatments Wilder had after the incident were "unreasonable and unnecessary."

Pullos is asking that Wilder pay her legal fees, as well as "such other and further relief as the Court may deem just and proper."

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

As described in Wilder's complaint, Pullos nearly hit another car when she pulled onto the freeway going the wrong way — that car swerved, but Wilder wasn't able to react in time. Pullos' car hit him head-on, and he was transported to the hospital in critical condition, then taken in for emergency surgery.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

The documents claim that Pullos was "simultaneously intoxicated with marijuana and drunk on alcohol." Police found marijuana edibles and empty alcohol containers in her car.

The accident was so bad that firefighters had to forcefully remove Pullos from her car. Court documents state that when one of the firefighters tried to check her injuries, "she was observed by police hitting the fire fighter and exclaiming, ‘This is a $400 f---ing shirt!’"

When Pullos was taken to the hospital, she was unable to remember specifics of the accident, and when police noticed "objective signs and symptoms of intoxication," she was placed under arrest. After that, she allegedly "became aggressive and began fighting hospital staff, and was sedated."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pullos' attorney did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.