Gene Hackman

Gene Hackman's estate attempts to block release of photographs, footage from death investigation

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's estate wants to protect the couple's 'privacy'

By Janelle Ash Fox News
Published
Gene Hackman was 'concerned' about getting older, according to friend

Gene Hackman was ‘concerned’ about getting older, according to friend

Stephen Marshall, a retired FBI agent who knew Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa Hackman, recalled the actor being uncomfortable with aging.

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's estate is attempting to block the release of photos, videos and police bodycam footage related to the couple's deaths.

Lawyer Kurt Sommer filed a petition Tuesday in state District Court in Santa Fe attempting to prevent the medical investigator and the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office from releasing footage, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican.

The petition attempts to block the release of the couple's autopsy and "death investigation" until their deaths can be litigated, according to the outlet. 

Sommer wrote that once the images are released "the bell cannot be unrung." 

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa smiling

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's estate representative is attempting to block the release of photo and video evidence from the investigation.  (Getty Images)

Sommer argued the couple's right to privacy outweighs the public interest in the couple's death. He cited Kurt Cobain's death in his petition and pointed out that a court refused to release the "death-scene" photographs. 

"Undersigned counsel cannot think of respective harm that would come to the State and County offices from respecting the discretion of Mr. Hackman's and Mrs. Hackman-Arakawa's right to privacy."

— Kurt Sommer

"Undersigned counsel cannot think of respective harm that would come to the State and County offices from respecting the discretion of Mr. Hackman's and Mrs. Hackman-Arakawa's right to privacy," he wrote.

"During their lifetime, the Hackmans placed significant value on their privacy and took affirmative, vigilant steps to safeguard their privacy.

"Mr. and Mrs. Hackman were members of this community, not part-time casual residents. The Personal Representative seeks to continue to preserve the privacy of the Hackmans following their tragic death and support the family's constitutional right to remembrance and desire to grieve in peace."

Gene Hackman and wife Betsy in 1994

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa Hackman died in their home in Santa Fe in February. (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Sommer had no comment for Fox News Digital.

The Associated Press reported that the petition detailed Gene and Betsy's discrete lifestyle in Santa Fe. 

The deceased "lived an exemplary private life for over thirty years in Santa Fe, New Mexico and did not showcase their lifestyle," according to the petition.

Gene and Betsy's estate is represented by Julia Peters, a partner and chief counsel for the Avalon Trust Co. investment firm. 

According to the petition, Peters was Hackman's third choice of estate representative. According to the Santa Fe New Mexican, Betsy was Gene's first choice, and his second choice was attorney Michael G. Sutin. Sutin died in 2019.

The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department confirmed during a press conference that Betsy likely died Feb. 11, and Gene most likely died one week later.

Betsy died of hantavirus pulmonary syndrome, New Mexico officials told reporters. Gene died from hypertensive atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease, with Alzheimer's disease as a significant contributing factor. 

Gene Hackman and his wife at the 60th Annual Golden Globe Awards.

Betsy most likely died a week before Gene, according to officials. (Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage)

Feb. 18 was the last day activity was recorded on Gene's pacemaker. The device noted an "abnormal rhythm of atrial fibrillation."

Gene's autopsy showed "severe heart disease, including multiple surgical procedures involving the heart, evidence of prior heart attacks, and severe changes of the kidneys due to chronic high blood pressure."

"Examination of the brain showed advanced Alzheimer's disease as well as blood vessel changes in the brain secondary to chronic high blood pressure," according to Chief Medical Investigator Dr. Heather Jarrell.

Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Antz before his death in 2025

Gene Hackman's pacemaker last showed activity Feb. 18. (Dreamworks/Everett Collection)

Authorities determined Betsy died on or around Feb. 11 through her activity and communication. The former classical pianist had an email conversation on the morning of Feb. 11 before heading out to a local grocery store, a pharmacy and a pet store. She returned to the couple's gated community around 5:15 p.m., garage clicker data showed.

"Based on the circumstances, it is reasonable to conclude that [Betsy] passed away first, with Feb. 11 being the last time that she was known to be alive," Jarrell said.

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

