Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended

Gene Hackman

Gene Hackman's wife was 'super protective' of husband, 3 dogs

Joey Padilla, owner of Santa Fe Tails, worked with Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa's 3 dogs for a decade

By Janelle Ash , Larry Fink , Ashley Papa Fox News
Published
close
Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza discusses the investigation into Gene Hackman and his wife's death Video

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza discusses the investigation into Gene Hackman and his wife's death

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza discussed the pills found during the investigation into Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa's death during a press conference on Friday.

SANTA FE, N.M. — Gene Hackman's late wife, Betsy Arakawa, was "super protective" of him, according to the man who watched and trained their three dogs.

Joey Padilla, the owner of Santa Fe Tails, told Fox News Digital that Arakawa always made sure to look out for her movie star husband.

"You know, after COVID, she was very particular about bringing people around Gene. So, she was super protective," Padilla said.

Gene Hackman and wife Betsy in 1994

Betsy Arakawa was "super protective" of her husband, Gene Hackman, and their three dogs, according to the couple's dog trainer. (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Arakawa ran most of the errands, according to Padilla. She would bring her three dogs with her everywhere she went, even out to dinner. 

GENE HACKMAN DEATH: COMPLETE COVERAGE

"These dogs were attached to Betsy. Anytime Betsy had an errand to do, they went with her. These dogs loved going on a ride in the car with Betsy, and it didn't matter if it was going to the store, even when we would go to dinner. We'd go to dinner and the dogs would be in the car. They were very much attached to Betsy," Padilla explained.

"You know, after COVID, she was very particular about bringing people around Gene. So, she was super protective."

— Joey Padilla

Padilla had been working with Hackman and Arakawa, training and watching their dogs, for a decade. He told Fox News Digital that it had been at least a month, maybe longer, since he last saw Arakawa.

"It's hard to explain and encompass how much these dogs meant to these people," he said.

Ted Williams, a former homicide detective, told Fox News Digital that since Hackman and Arakawa were so close to their animals, if an intruder came into their home, the three dogs would have become protective. 

Gene Hackman and his wife pictured in Los Angeles, California, 1986.

Gene Hackman and wife Betsy Arakawa married in 1991. (Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

"Here's what we know: That the Hackmans were very close to their three dogs, and if someone would have come in and there would have been some signs of foul play, I think those dogs would have done or acted in a defensive manner.

"There's absolutely nothing in the investigation that says that these two individuals acted in a defensive manner of, let's say, attacking an intruder," Williams said.

Padilla didn't want to speculate about what happened to the couple, or their dog that died, since their deaths are part of an ongoing investigation. 

However, he said Arakawa would never put her animals in harms' way.

WATCH: Investigators rule out carbon monoxide in deaths of Gene Hackman, wife

Investigators rule out carbon monoxide in deaths of Gene Hackman, wife Video

"I want to reiterate there is nothing that Betsy wouldn't do for those three dogs. In my opinion, there is no way that dog was up on purpose or without a purpose. There was a reason. It just breaks my heart about Zinna. Zinna would not leave Betsy's side, they were attached to the hip. It was a pretty phenomenal connection," he said.

Hackman and Arakawa owned three dogs. The oldest, Zinfandel, went by Zinna and was a mixed breed. She was the couple's dog that died. She was 12.

The couple also owned two German shepherds: Bear, 4, and Nikita, 7.

During his interview with Fox News Digital, Padilla described the challenging way one of the two surviving dogs had to be rescued. He explained that it was particularly hard for Nikita.

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa at the Peoples Choice Awards

Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa donated to their community. (Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

"She was really difficult. We were trying to get her, and I was using treats, because she was really hungry, so I was giving her treats. It was just too many people. Unfortunately, the animal services people had to utilize a trap, and we were able to trap her and I picked her up the next day," Padilla said.

Padilla explained that Arakawa and Hackman were longtime animal lovers and donated to the community. 

"They donated a lot to the humane society. They would go above and beyond. For Santa Fe Tails, one thing that Betsy would do for Christmas, she would buy the entire staff a Christmas dinner. We're open 365 days, and we have staff members that are here with the dogs, and she would get a banquet of food for the employees," he said.

"They were so kind and generous," Padilla continued. 

Actor Gene Hackman and his wife.

Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, were found dead at their home in Santa Fe, N.M. (urschke/ullstein bild via Getty Images)

Almost a week after Hackman and Arakawa were found dead inside their Santa Fe, New Mexico, home, authorities continue to piece together a possible timeline to explain the couple's mysterious deaths; the couple tested negative for carbon monoxide.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS

Hackman, 95, and Arakawa, 65, along with one of their dogs were found dead inside their home on Feb. 26. The Santa Fe County Sheriff's Department deemed the deaths "suspicious" and began an investigation.

While Hackman and Arakawa's cause of deaths have not been released, authorities believe both had been dead for over a week before their bodies were discovered.

Arakawa was found in the bathroom of the couple's home, lying on the floor. A space heater was on the floor next to her, according to the search warrant affidavit. Officers described the pianist as showing "obvious signs of death," including bloating and mummification.

Gene Hackman's home is seen surrounded by police after his death

Law enforcement officials talked outside Gene Hackman's home on Feb. 27. (AP Photo/Roberto Rosales)

Officers found Hackman in the couple's mudroom. "The Firm" star seemed to have "suddenly fallen," Santa Fe County Deputy Joshua Thomas wrote in the search warrant affidavit. Hackman had a cane with him and sunglasses near his head.

Hackman also showed similar "obvious signs of death," like his wife.

The timeline of events leading up to the discovery of Hackman and Arakawa remains hazy as little is known about the couple's "reclusive" lifestyle before their mysterious deaths.

Gene Hackman sits for an interview before his death in 2025

Hackman's body showed "obvious signs of death" when he was discovered, according to authorities. (Bravo/Everett Collection)

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR THE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSLETTER

"One of the things is, in an investigation we try to piece the timeline together, usually before the event happens, and that gives us a lot of information," Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza admitted during a press conference Friday. "But in this case, it seems like we're doing a reverse timeline."

Gene Hackman appears in a classic film scene from Uncommon Valor before his death in 2025

Gene Hackman in the 1983 movie "Uncommon Valor" (Paramount/Everett Collection)

"We're doing a timeline from the time of death and the autopsy and the results. We're going to start working our way backwards," he added. "We're going to do both and then hopefully make a determination as to what may have happened to both of the individuals."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital's Lauryn Overhultz contributed to this report.

Janelle Ash is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to janelle.ash@fox.com

Trending