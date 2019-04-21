Expand / Collapse search
Gavin DeGraw slips, falls after performing national anthem at Stanley Cup playoffs

By Jessica Sager | Fox News
Ouch!

Gavin DeGraw took a tumble on the ice at the Stanley Cup playoffs on Saturday.

The "I Don't Want to Be" crooner delivered a powerful rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" ahead of the Dallas Stars and the Nashville Predators game at Bridgestone Arena.

It was followed, unfortunately, by a slip on the ice and a mean face-plant.

Thankfully, DeGraw, 42, was close enough to home to make a recovery: The singer is a Nashville native.

Sadly, he couldn't be soothed with a home team victory.

The Predators lost to the Stars, who walked away with 5-3 victory and a 3-2 series lead.

A rep for DeGraw did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment, but the singer simply tweeted after the incident, "Proud to be an American."