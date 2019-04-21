Gavin DeGraw slips, falls after performing national anthem at Stanley Cup playoffs
Ouch!
Gavin DeGraw took a tumble on the ice at the Stanley Cup playoffs on Saturday.
The "I Don't Want to Be" crooner delivered a powerful rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" ahead of the Dallas Stars and the Nashville Predators game at Bridgestone Arena.
It was followed, unfortunately, by a slip on the ice and a mean face-plant.
Thankfully, DeGraw, 42, was close enough to home to make a recovery: The singer is a Nashville native.
Sadly, he couldn't be soothed with a home team victory.
The Predators lost to the Stars, who walked away with 5-3 victory and a 3-2 series lead.
A rep for DeGraw did not immediately return Fox News' request for comment, but the singer simply tweeted after the incident, "Proud to be an American."